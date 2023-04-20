Dr. Moliterno is a board certified, fellowship trained neurosurgeon specialized in the surgical treatment of all types of primary brain tumors, including gliomas (GBMs, oligodendrogliomas, astrocytomas), meningiomas and acoustic neuromas (vestibular schwannomas), as well as other relatively less common tumor types (medulloblastoma, pineal tumors, intraventricular tumors, epidermoid tumors, etc). She performs the highest volume of brain tumor surgery in the state of Connecticut and routinely cares for patients seeking second or third opinions from afar. Dr. Moliterno has particular expertise in the treatment of complex brain tumors with the safe and effective use of more sophisticated microsurgical techniques, such as functional brain mapping and awake craniotomy for tumors located in highly functioning brain (i.e. speech and motor) areas, as well as those arising along the skull base. Given her skull base surgical specialization, she also routinely performs microvascular decompression for trigeminal neuralgia and hemifacial spasm. Dr. Moliterno is credentialed for performing gamma knife radiosurgery. Dr. Moliterno serves as the Clinical Director for the Chenevert Family Brain Tumor Center and Chief of Neurosurgical Oncology in the Department of Neurosurgery. She is also the Director of the Multidisciplinary Brain Tumor Board and Precision Brain Tumor Board and the Director for the Neurosurgical Oncology Fellowship Program. She serves as Chair of the Lovemark Foundation Fund at Smilow Cancer Hospital, aimed at providing support for patients with brain tumors. Dr. Moliterno’s research interests parallel that of her clinical practice with a bench-to-bedside focus on the clinical implications of the genomics of brain tumors. She completed her internship and residency training in neurosurgery at Yale New Haven Hospital and clinical fellowship in neurosurgical oncology at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Education & Training MD University of Florida College of Medicine (2005) Fellowship Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Residency Yale-New Haven Hospital Internship Yale-New Haven Hospital