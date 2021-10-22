Jennifer Perion recently graduated with a PhD in the Health Education from the University of Toledo. She is interested in families and primarily conducts research related to aging with a concentration on the social aspects of dementia. Jennifer is a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES), a Certified Quality Matters Higher Education Peer Reviewer, and she has a Master Online Instructor Program Certificate. Dr. Perion has college teaching experience for both in-person and online courses and will be joining The University of Tennessee as an Assistant Professor of Practice in the fall of 2021.