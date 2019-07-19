Jennifer Vanos studies the effects of atmospheric processes on human health. She focuses on human exposures to extreme heat, radiation, and air pollution within urban areas; human heat balance modeling for thermal comfort and heat strain; the influence of microclimatic landscape design on exposures and health outcomes; and how children’s environments affect them, as well as understanding how to support their thermal safety. Vanos is a member of the Urban Climate Research Center at ASU. She previously worked as an assistant professor at the University of California, San Diego and Texas Tech University. She completed her postdoctoral training at Health Canada and received her PhD from the University of Guelph in Canada.