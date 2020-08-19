Dr. Jessica Millward is an Associate professor in the Department of History at the University of California, Irvine. Her research focuses on comparative slavery and emancipation, African American history, gender and the law. She is the author of “Teaching African American History in the Age of Obama,” which appeared in the Chronicle of Higher Education. She is also the recipient of the 2007 Association of Black Women Historians’ Letitia Brown Wood award for the best article in African American Women’s History for her article titled, “More History Than Myth: African American Women’s History since the Publication of Ar’n’t I a Woman,” Journal of Women’s History Vol. 19 No. 2 (Summer 2007): 161-167.” Dr. Millward’s work has appeared in Frontier’s: A Journal of Women’s History, the Women’s History Review and is forthcoming in the Journal of African American History. Dr. Millward’s manuscript on enslaved women, family and freedom in pre Civil War Maryland is forthcoming as part of the Race in the Atlantic World series, University of Georgia Press. Dr. Millward is a founding member of the UCI Ghana Project-an educational and cultural exchange program between faculty, students, and staff at the University of California Irvine and the University of Ghana, Legon. For three weeks during summer 2010, UCI collaborated with the Kwame Nkrumah Institute for African Studies, the Ghana Dance Ensemble, and the Department of Dance at the University of Ghana, Legon. Dr. Millward holds affiliate status with the following programs at UCI: African American Studies, the Culture and Theory Program, the Department of Women’s Studies as well as the Center for Global Peace and Conflict Studies. She is a Research Associate at the Center for Comparative Immigration at UC San Diego as well as a member of the Organization of American Historian’s Committee on the Status of African American, Latino/a, Asian American, and Native American (ALANA) Historians and ALANA Histories.