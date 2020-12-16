Jill Heinrich is a Professor of Education. She taught high school English for eleven years, and her research interests include religious literacy and separation of church and state in American public education, masculinity studies, comparative education in Belize, and poverty and education. Heinrich teaches an off-campus course in San Pedro Town on the island of Ambergris Caye in the country of Belize. Academic History PhD in English Education, University of Iowa, 2001 MS in Secondary School Administration, University of Iowa, 2000 MS in English, Illinois State University, 1989 BA in English, Northern Illinois University, 1985