Jill Heinrich, PhD in English Education

Cornell College

Professor of Education

Expertise: EnglishReligionPovertyEducation

Jill Heinrich is a Professor of Education.  She taught high school English for eleven years, and her research interests include religious literacy and separation of church and state in American public education, masculinity studies, comparative education in Belize, and poverty and education.  Heinrich teaches an off-campus course in San Pedro Town on the island of Ambergris Caye in the country of Belize. 

Academic History
PhD in English Education, University of Iowa, 2001
MS in Secondary School Administration, University of Iowa, 2000
MS in English, Illinois State University, 1989
BA in English, Northern Illinois University, 1985

Research aims to help schools deal with differences

Education professors provide tips for K-12 parents, teachers for online learning

K–12 schools are offering education in a way the country and the world has never seen before. Cornell College education professors offer tips for parents and teachers for successful online learning.
16-Dec-2020 02:05:03 PM EST

“In 18th-century France, certain men, known as philosophes, would share their great works, prior to publication, in the salon space to solicit feedback and support,”

- Education professors explore women’s impact on Enlightenment

