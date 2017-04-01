Jim B. Tucker, MD, is Bonner-Lowry Professor of Personality Studies in the Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences. A board-certified child psychiatrist, he served as medical director of the Child and Family Psychiatry Clinic for nine years. Dr. Tucker attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a BA degree in psychology in 1982, followed by a medical degree four years later. He then completed a residency in general psychiatry and a fellowship in child psychiatry at the University of Virginia. After a stint in private practice, he returned to UVA in 2000. Dr. Tucker also works in the Division of Perceptual Studies, continuing the research of Ian Stevenson with children who report anomalous memories. He is the author of Life Before Life: A Scientific Investigation of Children's Memories of Previous Lives (St. Martin's, 2005), and he has published numerous articles in scientific journals and given talks to both scientific and general audiences.
Title
Cited By
Year
Academic studies on claimed past-life memories: A scoping review
9
2022
Response to Sudduth’s “James Leininger Case Re-Examined”
3
2022
Cases of the reincarnation type
2
2021
Before: Children's Memories of Previous Lives
5
2021
Cases of the reincarnation type (CORT)
2021
Erlendur Haraldsson: An Appreciation
2021
The Last Farewell Embrace: Spirituality, Near-Death Experiences, and Other Extraordinary Events among Nurses by Alejandro Parra
2020
Reports of past-life memories
2
2018
Childhood gender nonconformity and children’s past-life memories
6
2018
Past-life memories
2017
The case of James Leininger: an American case of the reincarnation type
30
2016
Field Studies and Theoretical Issues Today
10
2015
Research methods with spontaneous case studies
9
2015
Psychological evaluation of American children who report memories of previous lives
10
2014
Kinder erinnern sich: Dem faszinierenden Phänomen der Wiedergeburt auf der Spur
1
2014
EdgeScience
2014
Return to life: Extraordinary cases of children who remember past lives
96
2013
Experimental birthmarks: new cases of an Asian practice
15
2013
Consciousness--What Is It?
7
2011
Letters to the Editor Response to" How To Improve the Study and Documentation of Cases of the Reincarnation Type? A Reappraisal of the Case of Kemal Atasoy"
2
2010