Jim Jipson teaches photography, mixed-media and conceptually based art courses. Jipson is a multimedia artist who has inspired students to recognize beauty in the ordinary. Working in 2D and 3D mediums, he creates photographs and sculptures that poetically reinterpret natural forms into mysterious abstractions. In 2010, he developed “My Endless Quest for the Chthonic,” a project that uses photography, 3D media and projections to convey chance, the interrelationship between all things and space. He invented a three-foot projector that transforms images of everyday items, such as twigs or cloves of garlic, into otherworldly images by creating movement in repetitive and nonrepetitive ways. In 2015, he exhibited his work at the University of Toledo. The next step is to create a life-size projector that will allow people and animals to participate. He has exhibited his work at national galleries and museums, including the Florida Museum of Art, the Center for Exploratory and Perceptual Art, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Polaroid International Collection in Germany, the Ruttenberg Collection in Chicago, the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Schneider Gallery in Chicago and the State of Florida Art in Public Places Collection. Jipson, who has taught art for 40 years, served as chair of UWF’s art department and was the first director for the Center of Fine and Performing Arts. He received a visual arts fellowship at the National Museum of American Art in 2001, a fellowship in photography with the Southern Arts Federation National Endowment for the Arts in 1993 and the Polaroid Artist Support Grant in 1986.