Jin Kim Montclare is a Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, who is performing groundbreaking research in engineering proteins to mimic nature and, in some cases, work better than nature. She works to customize artificial proteins with the aim of targeting human disorders, drug delivery and tissue regeneration as well as create nanomaterials for electronics. Using multidisciplinary expertise in chemistry and genetic engineering, these results have already been realized. Prior to joining NYU-Tandon, Montclare was a postdoctoral fellow at the California Institute of Technology in the Division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. She received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Fordham University in 1997, a Master of Science and a Ph.D. in Bioorganic Chemistry from Yale University in 2001 and 2003, respectively. Among her many honors and awards are the AAAS Leshner Fellowship, AIMBE Fellow, ACS Rising Star Award, Agnes Faye Morgan Research Award from Iota Sigma Pi, Executive Leadership in Academic Technology and Engineering Fellowship, American Chemical Society PROGRESS /Dreyfus Lectureship, the Dreyfus Special Grants Program Award, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research Young Investigator Award, the Wechsler Award for Excellence, the Othmer Junior Fellow Award, the National Institute’s of Health Postdoctoral Fellowship, and the National Science Foundation Pre-doctoral Fellowship. Montclare is the author of numerous papers for refereed journals, colloquia, and seminars and holds several patents. She is a member of the American Chemical Society, the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, the Biophysical Society, the Materials Research Society, the Biochemical Society, the Protein Society and American Association of Cancer Research, and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Structural and Functional Studies of Aspergillus oryzae Cutinase: Enhanced Thermostability and Hydrolytic Activity of Synthetic Ester and Polyester Degradation
|
103
|
2009
|
Long-term efficient gene delivery using polyethylenimine with modified Tat peptide
|
89
|
2014
|
Evolving proteins of novel composition
|
85
|
2006
|
Incorporation of unnatural amino acids for synthetic biology
|
83
|
2010
|
Biosynthesis and stability of coiled-coil peptides containing (2S, 4R)-5, 5, 5-trifluoroleucine and (2S, 4S)-5, 5, 5-trifluoroleucine
|
72
|
2009
|
Miniature homeodomains: high specificity without an N-terminal arm
|
71
|
2003
|
Novel lipoproteoplex delivers Keap1 siRNA based gene therapy to accelerate diabetic wound healing
|
63
|
2017
|
Identification and comparison of cutinases for synthetic polyester degradation
|
63
|
2012
|
Modified Tat peptide with cationic lipids enhances gene transfection efficiency via temperature-dependent and caveolae-mediated endocytosis
|
63
|
2011
|
Engineered coiled-coil protein microfibers
|
56
|
2014
|
N-terminal aliphatic residues dictate the structure, stability, assembly, and small molecule binding of the coiled-coil region of cartilage oligomeric matrix protein
|
56
|
2009
|
Protein based therapeutic delivery agents: contemporary developments and challenges
|
47
|
2017
|
Artificial Protein Block Copolymers Blocks Comprising Two Distinct Self‐Assembling Domains
|
47
|
2009
|
Increased osseointegration effect of bone morphogenetic protein 2 on dental implants: An in vivo study
|
40
|
2014
|
Enhanced refoldability and thermoactivity of fluorinated phosphotriesterase
|
40
|
2011
|
Force-clamp experiments reveal the free-energy profile and diffusion coefficient of the collapse of protein molecules
|
39
|
2013
|
Influence of global fluorination on chloramphenicol acetyltransferase activity and stability
|
39
|
2006
|
Artificial protein block polymer libraries bearing two SADs: effects of elastin domain repeats
|
35
|
2011
|
Bionanocomposites: differential effects of cellulose nanocrystals on protein diblock copolymers
|
34
|
2013
|
Modulating supramolecular assemblies and mechanical properties of engineered protein materials by fluorinated amino acids
|
33
|
2012
Jin Kim Montclare, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering led a team who previously reported a responsive hydrogel formed using a coiled-coil protein. The team expanded their studies to identify the gelation of Q protein at distinct temperatures and pH conditions.
22-Jun-2021 12:35:11 PM EDT