Joël Le Bon (PhD in Marketing, Paris Dauphine University) is a professor of practice with expertise in marketing and sales at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He is the co-founder and executive director of the school’s Science of Digital Business Development Initiative. Before joining Johns Hopkins, he was on the faculty of the University of Houston’s Bauer College of Business, and worked in France and Singapore as an associate professor of marketing and department head at ESSEC Business School. Before becoming a professor, he was a strategic account manager for Xerox Corporation and had sales management roles in the media industry. Le Bon's research and executive engagements focus on digital transformation, digital business development and go-to-market strategy; digital sales and marketing; account-based marketing and negotiation; sales leadership, enablement, and CRM technology. He has earned 26 international research and teaching awards and distinctions and is the first sales educator to have received all the teaching awards from the major academic marketing associations.