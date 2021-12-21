Joël Le Bon, PhD

Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Professor of Practice

Expertise: MarketingInnovationEntrapreneurshipdigital salesdigital transformationdigital business developmentaccount-based marketingCRM technologyCustomer Relationship ManagementNegotiation

Joël Le Bon (PhD in Marketing, Paris Dauphine University) is a professor of practice with expertise in marketing and sales at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. He is the co-founder and executive director of the school’s Science of Digital Business Development Initiative. Before joining Johns Hopkins, he was on the faculty of the University of Houston’s Bauer College of Business, and worked in France and Singapore as an associate professor of marketing and department head at ESSEC Business School. Before becoming a professor, he was a strategic account manager for Xerox Corporation and had sales management roles in the media industry.

Le Bon's research and executive engagements focus on digital transformation, digital business development and go-to-market strategy; digital sales and marketing; account-based marketing and negotiation; sales leadership, enablement, and CRM technology. He has earned 26 international research and teaching awards and distinctions and is the first sales educator to have received all the teaching awards from the major academic marketing associations.

Title

Cited By

Year

Gaining and leveraging customer-based competitive intelligence: the pivotal role of social capital and salesperson adaptive selling skills

184

2013

The impact of individual and managerial factors on salespeople's contribution to marketing intelligence activities

118

2006

The marketing–sales interface at the interface: Creating market-based capabilities through organizational synergy

88

2012

The dilemma of outsourced customer service and care: research propositions from a transaction cost perspective

41

2009

Capital de marque et Internet: les nouveaux enjeux de l'e-communication de l'insatisfaction des clients

11

2003

La Force de Vente et les Activités d’Intelligence Economique

9

2006

Contribution des vendeurs à l'intelligence économique: un modèle explicatif de l'effort envers la veille marketing et commerciale

9

1998

Key Account Management: Strategies to Leverage Information, Technology, and Relationships to Deliver Value to Large Customers

6

2015

Competitive intelligence and the sales force: how to gain market leadership through competitive intelligence

4

2013

Sales Management, Education, and Scholarship Across Cultures: Early Findings from a Global Study and an Agenda for Future Research

2

2020

Best Practices for Inside Sales Professionals: An Historical Analysis

2

2018

De l'intelligence économique à la veille marketing et commerciale(vers une nécessaire mise au point conceptuelle et théorique)

2

2000

Social Listening: Adapting Customer and Competitive Intelligence to the Digital Era

1

2019

Training and Qualification: Developing a Competency Model to Assess Sales Leaders’ Equity

1

2016

Measuring the competitive intelligence attitude of salespeople: Validation of the CIA salesperson scale

1

1999

Explaining and managing salespeople's effort towards competitive intelligence: Evidences from the CIA salesperson scale

1

1999

Perspectives on International Collaboration in Sales Research: Introduction to the Special Issue

0

2019

The Customer Compromise and ComproScore: Toward a New Concept and Metric to Assess Customer Satisfaction, Buying Process, and Loyalty: An Abstract

0

2018

The Accidental Salesperson: Can Inexperienced Sales Professionals Get Lucky Without Working Smart or Hard? An Abstract

0

2017

Engaging Customer Preference Through Trade Credit: An Investigation of the Impact of Payment Terms on Brand Equity

0

2016

