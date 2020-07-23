Joanne Turner, PhD

Texas Biomedical Research Institute

VP of Research, Texas Biomedical Research Institut

Expertise: TuberculosisAging and DiseaseImmunology

Joanne Turner, Ph.D., is the Vice President for Research at Texas Biomedical Research Institute. In addition to her administrative role, where she oversees the research functions of Texas Biomed, she also manages a research program. Her research focuses on immunology of Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection and immunology of aging. More specifically, she studies the changes that take place in the immune system during the natural aging process and how those changes can influence both innate and adaptive immune function when infected with M. tuberculosis. She also studies immune responses that correlate with an individual’s susceptibility to reactivate a previously latent infection with M. tuberculosis. Dr. Turner received her Ph.D. in Immunology from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She started with Texas Biomed this past summer, having previously served as a Professor and Biosafety Level 3 Program Director at The Ohio State University.

A leading infectious disease scientist at Texas Biomedical Research Institute has been named executive director of the Vaccine Development Center of San Antonio.


Activities of LL-37, a cathelin-associated antimicrobial peptide of human neutrophils

880

1998

Mice lacking bioactive IL-12 can generate protective, antigen-specific cellular responses to mycobacterial infection only if the IL-12 p40 subunit is present

394

2002

In vivo IL-10 production reactivates chronic pulmonary tuberculosis in C57BL/6 mice

326

2002

Pneumococcal surface protein A (PspA) is serologically highly variable and is expressed by all clinically important capsular serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

299

1990

Temporal and Spatial Arrangement of Lymphocytes within Lung Granulomas Induced by Aerosol Infection withMycobacterium tuberculosis

287

2001

Evaluation of the inactivation of infectious Herpes simplex virus by host-defense peptides

244

2000

NK cells respond to pulmonary infection with Mycobacterium tuberculosis, but play a minimal role in protection

215

2003

Interleukin-10 promotes Mycobacterium tuberculosis disease progression in CBA/J mice

212

2008

Interleukin-10 and immunity against prokaryotic and eukaryotic intracellular pathogens

191

2011

Stimulation of human peripheral blood mononuclear cells with live Mycobacterium bovis BCG activates cytolytic CD8+ T cells in vitro

145

1996

Effective preexposure tuberculosis vaccines fail to protect when they are given in an immunotherapeutic mode

140

2000

CD8-and CD95/95L-dependent mechanisms of resistance in mice with chronic pulmonary tuberculosis

129

2001

HIV-1 epitope-specific CD8+ T cell responses strongly associated with delayed disease progression cross-recognize epitope variants efficiently

123

2006

Macrophage epithelial reprogramming underlies mycobacterial granuloma formation and promotes infection

115

2016

Kinetics of expansion of epitope-specific T cell responses during primary HIV-1 infection

114

2009

IL-10 inhibits mature fibrotic granuloma formation during Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection

93

2013

A Novel Nonclassic β 2-Microglobulin–Restricted Mechanism Influencing Early Lymphocyte Accumulation and Subsequent Resistance to Tuberculosis in the Lung

87

2000

Activity of Protegrins against Yeast-PhaseCandida albicans

86

1998

CCL5 participates in early protection against Mycobacterium tuberculosis

81

2010

Immune responses to bacillus Calmette–Guérin vaccination: why do they fail to protect against Mycobacterium tuberculosis?

80

2017

Scientists at Texas Biomed establish a human transgenic mouse model susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection

Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) scientists have added another tool to the COVID-19 toolbelt, validating a new small animal model for studying SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
23-Jul-2020 11:20:34 AM EDT

"Things go wrong as we get older. When we're younger, we have control mechanisms in place, and our body will switch on responses and switch off responses as needed. As we get older, some of those responses become defective."

- Lung mucosa plays big role in elderly's susceptibility to tuberculosis

