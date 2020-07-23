Joanne Turner, Ph.D., is the Vice President for Research at Texas Biomedical Research Institute. In addition to her administrative role, where she oversees the research functions of Texas Biomed, she also manages a research program. Her research focuses on immunology of Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection and immunology of aging. More specifically, she studies the changes that take place in the immune system during the natural aging process and how those changes can influence both innate and adaptive immune function when infected with M. tuberculosis. She also studies immune responses that correlate with an individual’s susceptibility to reactivate a previously latent infection with M. tuberculosis. Dr. Turner received her Ph.D. in Immunology from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She started with Texas Biomed this past summer, having previously served as a Professor and Biosafety Level 3 Program Director at The Ohio State University.
A leading infectious disease scientist at Texas Biomedical Research Institute has been named executive director of the Vaccine Development Center of San Antonio.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Activities of LL-37, a cathelin-associated antimicrobial peptide of human neutrophils
|
880
|
1998
|
Mice lacking bioactive IL-12 can generate protective, antigen-specific cellular responses to mycobacterial infection only if the IL-12 p40 subunit is present
|
394
|
2002
|
In vivo IL-10 production reactivates chronic pulmonary tuberculosis in C57BL/6 mice
|
326
|
2002
|
Pneumococcal surface protein A (PspA) is serologically highly variable and is expressed by all clinically important capsular serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.
|
299
|
1990
|
Temporal and Spatial Arrangement of Lymphocytes within Lung Granulomas Induced by Aerosol Infection withMycobacterium tuberculosis
|
287
|
2001
|
Evaluation of the inactivation of infectious Herpes simplex virus by host-defense peptides
|
244
|
2000
|
NK cells respond to pulmonary infection with Mycobacterium tuberculosis, but play a minimal role in protection
|
215
|
2003
|
Interleukin-10 promotes Mycobacterium tuberculosis disease progression in CBA/J mice
|
212
|
2008
|
Interleukin-10 and immunity against prokaryotic and eukaryotic intracellular pathogens
|
191
|
2011
|
Stimulation of human peripheral blood mononuclear cells with live Mycobacterium bovis BCG activates cytolytic CD8+ T cells in vitro
|
145
|
1996
|
Effective preexposure tuberculosis vaccines fail to protect when they are given in an immunotherapeutic mode
|
140
|
2000
|
CD8-and CD95/95L-dependent mechanisms of resistance in mice with chronic pulmonary tuberculosis
|
129
|
2001
|
HIV-1 epitope-specific CD8+ T cell responses strongly associated with delayed disease progression cross-recognize epitope variants efficiently
|
123
|
2006
|
Macrophage epithelial reprogramming underlies mycobacterial granuloma formation and promotes infection
|
115
|
2016
|
Kinetics of expansion of epitope-specific T cell responses during primary HIV-1 infection
|
114
|
2009
|
IL-10 inhibits mature fibrotic granuloma formation during Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection
|
93
|
2013
|
A Novel Nonclassic β 2-Microglobulin–Restricted Mechanism Influencing Early Lymphocyte Accumulation and Subsequent Resistance to Tuberculosis in the Lung
|
87
|
2000
|
Activity of Protegrins against Yeast-PhaseCandida albicans
|
86
|
1998
|
CCL5 participates in early protection against Mycobacterium tuberculosis
|
81
|
2010
|
Immune responses to bacillus Calmette–Guérin vaccination: why do they fail to protect against Mycobacterium tuberculosis?
|
80
|
2017
Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) scientists have added another tool to the COVID-19 toolbelt, validating a new small animal model for studying SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
23-Jul-2020 11:20:34 AM EDT
"Things go wrong as we get older. When we're younger, we have control mechanisms in place, and our body will switch on responses and switch off responses as needed. As we get older, some of those responses become defective."
- Lung mucosa plays big role in elderly's susceptibility to tuberculosis