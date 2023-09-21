Joe McIntyre, PhD

University of South Australia

Associate Professor of Law and Research Degree Coordinator (JUS)

Expertise: Judicial Accountability, Courts, Judges, delay and civil procedure reform, intra-court collegiality, accountability for international arbitral tribunals, access to justice



Dr McIntyre is an Associate Professor of Law and Research Degree Coordinator (JUS). He has a wide range of research and teaching experiences across the common law world. He has held teaching positions in Australia, Canada and the UK, and has practice experience in both Australia and the UK. Dr McIntyre was awarded his PhD in 2013 from the University of Cambridge. His thesis, entitled ‘The Nature of the Judicial Function’, sought to provide a comprehensive theoretical foundation for understanding the scope and limits of the judicial role.


Originally from South Australia, Dr McIntyre obtained his undergraduate degrees at Flinders University. He was admitted to practice in 2006, and worked at the SA Crown Solicitor’s Office for a period of two years, including a year as Research Assistant to the Solicitor-General. When in the UK, he was a member of the elite Academic Research Panel at the prestigious Blackstone Chambers, providing academic opinions on a broad range of civil and criminal matters. Dr McIntyre has held teaching positions at Flinders University in South Australia; at Jesus College in Cambridge, UK; at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, Canada; and at Charles Darwin University, in the Northern Territory.


Dr McIntyre’s research focuses on judicial studies and judicial theory. This work includes the exposition and examination of primary concepts – understanding the nature of the judicial function, judicial decision making methodology, and derivative concepts of independence, impartiality and accountability - and the exploration of the implications concepts in concrete situations. Current themes include such issues as:


    

  • access to justice; 
    • 

  • delay and civil procedure reform; 
    • 

  • judicial dissent; 
    • 

  • intra-court collegiality;
    • 

  • judicial performance evaluation;
    • 

  • accountability for international arbitral tribunals.
    • 





 


Qualifications
Doctor of Philosophy University of Cambridge

Bachelor of Laws and Legal Practice (Honours) Flinders University

Bachelor of Arts Flinders University

Work history
Lecturer in Law – Charles Darwin University (Darwin): July 2014 – January 2016

Assistant Professor – Thompson Rivers University (Kamloops, Canada): July 2013 – July 2014

Adjunct Lecturer – Flinders University (Adelaide): Feb 2013 – Feb 2015

College Teaching Officer – Jesus College (Cambridge): Sept 2011 – Sept 2012

Legal Researcher, Academic Research Panel – Blackstone Chambers (London): Sept 2009- Sept 2012

Solicitor – Crown Solicitor’s Office (Adelaide): Feb 2008 – Sept 2008

Research Assistant to the Solicitor-General – Solicitor-General’s Office (Adelaide): Feb 2007 – Feb 2008

Principal Research Officer to the Parliamentary Committee on Occupational Health, Safety and Rehabilitation – South Australian House of Assembly (Adelaide): Dec 2006 – Feb 2007

