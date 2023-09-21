Dr McIntyre is an Associate Professor of Law and Research Degree Coordinator (JUS). He has a wide range of research and teaching experiences across the common law world. He has held teaching positions in Australia, Canada and the UK, and has practice experience in both Australia and the UK. Dr McIntyre was awarded his PhD in 2013 from the University of Cambridge. His thesis, entitled ‘The Nature of the Judicial Function’, sought to provide a comprehensive theoretical foundation for understanding the scope and limits of the judicial role.

Originally from South Australia, Dr McIntyre obtained his undergraduate degrees at Flinders University. He was admitted to practice in 2006, and worked at the SA Crown Solicitor’s Office for a period of two years, including a year as Research Assistant to the Solicitor-General. When in the UK, he was a member of the elite Academic Research Panel at the prestigious Blackstone Chambers, providing academic opinions on a broad range of civil and criminal matters. Dr McIntyre has held teaching positions at Flinders University in South Australia; at Jesus College in Cambridge, UK; at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, Canada; and at Charles Darwin University, in the Northern Territory.

Dr McIntyre’s research focuses on judicial studies and judicial theory. This work includes the exposition and examination of primary concepts – understanding the nature of the judicial function, judicial decision making methodology, and derivative concepts of independence, impartiality and accountability - and the exploration of the implications concepts in concrete situations. Current themes include such issues as: