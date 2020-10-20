Dr. John Volpi specializes in the evaluation of hospitalized patients and outpatients with cerebrovascular disease, such as ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke as well as the critical care of patients with other neurological diseases. His primary clinical and research interests are in the management and prevention of ischemic stroke and the critical care of patients with neurological illnesses, such as intracerebral hemorrhage, trauma, and nervous system infections. Dr. Volpi´s research interests are in the management and prevention of ischemic stroke, and the critical care of patients with neurological illnesses such as intracerebral hemorrhage, epilepsy, and nervous system infections. His studies also involve the use of ultrasound in the evaluation of blood flow to the brain and development of novel therapies for improving patient outcomes in stroke.