Dr. John Volpi specializes in the evaluation of hospitalized patients and outpatients with cerebrovascular disease, such as ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke as well as the critical care of patients with other neurological diseases. His primary clinical and research interests are in the management and prevention of ischemic stroke and the critical care of patients with neurological illnesses, such as intracerebral hemorrhage, trauma, and nervous system infections. Dr. Volpi´s research interests are in the management and prevention of ischemic stroke, and the critical care of patients with neurological illnesses such as intracerebral hemorrhage, epilepsy, and nervous system infections. His studies also involve the use of ultrasound in the evaluation of blood flow to the brain and development of novel therapies for improving patient outcomes in stroke.
"We believe that the primitive cells found in whole umbilical cord blood can help reduce swelling in the brain faster and rescue some brain cells that are on the brink of death."
- A New Study Uses Umbilical Cord Blood to Accelerate Stroke Recovery
"In severe strokes it is obvious to our providers from the moment the patient enters the emergency department, but studies suggest that in the majority of strokes, which have mild to moderate symptoms, that a diagnosis can be delayed by hours and by then a patient may not be eligible for the best possible treatments."