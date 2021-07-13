I am a Professor of Structural Biology and the Director for the newly-established Centre for Enzyme Innovation (CEI) at the University of Portsmouth. With a strong background in the discovery and engineering of enzymes for the depolymerisation of lignocellulose plant biomass, we have turned our attention to the global challenge of man-made plastic polymers for bio-based recycling and upcycling applications. My technical expertise is in protein biophysics with a focus on structural biology. I employ a range of hydrodynamic and spectroscopic methods in parallel with X-ray crystallography to reveal the detailed mechanisms of enzyme function. I am keen to embrace the development of synchrotron X-ray techniques and work closely with colleagues at the Diamond Light Source. My group works with a range of complementary techniques including nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and electron microscopy, and we are particularly excited about the new opportunities coming online with free electron lasers such as the European XFEL. We are interested in understanding enzyme function at the atomic level, and through the CEI, we work with a host of superb international collaborators from academic laboratories, institutes and industry. Locally, I work closely with Dr Andy Pickford, Prof Anastasia Callaghan and Prof Simon Cragg, co-supervising multiple PhD studentships. I have strong research collaborations with Dr Gregg Beckham at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado, Prof Ellen Neidle (University of Georgia), Prof Jen Dubois (Montana University) and Prof Henry Woodcock (University of South Florida). Recent highlights from our team include the characterisation and engineering of an enzyme, PETase, that can digest polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a common plastic found in single-use plastic bottles and clothing (Austin et al. 2018). The associated paper reached the Altmetric top 100 for 2018 and was widely covered in the media.