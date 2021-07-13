John McGeehan

University of Portsmouth

rofessor of Structural Biology and the Director for the Centre for Enzyme Innovation (CEI)

Expertise: Biological SciencesRevolution PlasticsStructural Biology

I am a Professor of Structural Biology and the Director for the newly-established Centre for Enzyme Innovation (CEI) at the University of Portsmouth. With a strong background in the discovery and engineering of enzymes for the depolymerisation of lignocellulose plant biomass, we have turned our attention to the global challenge of man-made plastic polymers for bio-based recycling and upcycling applications.

My technical expertise is in protein biophysics with a focus on structural biology. I employ a range of hydrodynamic and spectroscopic methods in parallel with X-ray crystallography to reveal the detailed mechanisms of enzyme function. I am keen to embrace the development of synchrotron X-ray techniques and work closely with colleagues at the Diamond Light Source. My group works with a range of complementary techniques including nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and electron microscopy, and we are particularly excited about the new opportunities coming online with free electron lasers such as the European XFEL.

We are interested in understanding enzyme function at the atomic level, and through the CEI, we work with a host of superb international collaborators from academic laboratories, institutes and industry. Locally, I work closely with Dr Andy Pickford, Prof Anastasia Callaghan and Prof Simon Cragg, co-supervising multiple PhD studentships. I have strong research collaborations with Dr Gregg Beckham at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado, Prof Ellen Neidle (University of Georgia), Prof Jen Dubois (Montana University) and Prof Henry Woodcock (University of South Florida).

Recent highlights from our team include the characterisation and engineering of an enzyme, PETase, that can digest polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a common plastic found in single-use plastic bottles and clothing (Austin et al. 2018). The associated paper reached the Altmetric top 100 for 2018 and was widely covered in the media.

Lignocellulose degradation mechanisms across the Tree of Life

368

2015

Characterization and engineering of a plastic-degrading aromatic polyesterase

358

2018

Insoluble aggregates and protease-resistant conformers of prion protein in uninfected human brains

122

2006

Structural characterization of a unique marine animal family 7 cellobiohydrolase suggests a mechanism of cellulase salt tolerance

95

2013

Amyloid-β42 interacts mainly with insoluble prion protein in the Alzheimer brain

83

2011

Colouring cryo-cooled crystals: online microspectrophotometry

78

2009

A promiscuous cytochrome P450 aromatic O-demethylase for lignin bioconversion

69

2018

Characterization and engineering of a two-enzyme system for plastics depolymerization

65

2020

Advances in spectroscopic methods for biological crystals. 1. Fluorescence lifetime measurements

64

2007

PrP conformational transitions alter species preference of a PrP-specific antibody

54

2010

X-ray radiation-induced damage in DNA monitored by online Raman

50

2007

High-resolution crystal structure of the restriction–modification controller protein C. AhdI from Aeromonas hydrophila

47

2005

Evolution of the dUTPase gene of mammalian and avian herpesviruses

39

2001

DNA footprinting and biophysical characterization of the controller protein C. AhdI suggests the basis of a genetic switch

38

2004

Structural analysis of mitochondrial mutations reveals a role for bigenomic protein interactions in human disease

37

2013

Cooperative binding of the C. AhdI controller protein to the C/R promoter and its role in endonuclease gene expression

37

2006

Structural analysis of the genetic switch that regulates the expression of restriction-modification genes

35

2008

Purification and characterisation of a novel DNA methyltransferase, M.AhdI

35

2003

X-ray tomographic reconstruction of macromolecular samples

34

2008

Accessibility of a critical prion protein region involved in strain recognition and its implications for the early detection of prions

32

2008

Expert to comment on Science and Innovation at COP26


28-Oct-2021 09:00:47 AM EDT

University of Portsmouth becomes the first non-US partner of a new project to tackle plastic pollution in the USA

The University of Portsmouth is now a key member of a collaborative effort funded by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) and industry to tackle the growing global crisis of plastic waste.
13-Jul-2021 12:40:11 PM EDT

