I am a Professor of Structural Biology and the Director for the newly-established Centre for Enzyme Innovation (CEI) at the University of Portsmouth. With a strong background in the discovery and engineering of enzymes for the depolymerisation of lignocellulose plant biomass, we have turned our attention to the global challenge of man-made plastic polymers for bio-based recycling and upcycling applications. My technical expertise is in protein biophysics with a focus on structural biology. I employ a range of hydrodynamic and spectroscopic methods in parallel with X-ray crystallography to reveal the detailed mechanisms of enzyme function. I am keen to embrace the development of synchrotron X-ray techniques and work closely with colleagues at the Diamond Light Source. My group works with a range of complementary techniques including nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and electron microscopy, and we are particularly excited about the new opportunities coming online with free electron lasers such as the European XFEL. We are interested in understanding enzyme function at the atomic level, and through the CEI, we work with a host of superb international collaborators from academic laboratories, institutes and industry. Locally, I work closely with Dr Andy Pickford, Prof Anastasia Callaghan and Prof Simon Cragg, co-supervising multiple PhD studentships. I have strong research collaborations with Dr Gregg Beckham at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado, Prof Ellen Neidle (University of Georgia), Prof Jen Dubois (Montana University) and Prof Henry Woodcock (University of South Florida). Recent highlights from our team include the characterisation and engineering of an enzyme, PETase, that can digest polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a common plastic found in single-use plastic bottles and clothing (Austin et al. 2018). The associated paper reached the Altmetric top 100 for 2018 and was widely covered in the media.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Lignocellulose degradation mechanisms across the Tree of Life
|
368
|
2015
|
Characterization and engineering of a plastic-degrading aromatic polyesterase
|
358
|
2018
|
Insoluble aggregates and protease-resistant conformers of prion protein in uninfected human brains
|
122
|
2006
|
Structural characterization of a unique marine animal family 7 cellobiohydrolase suggests a mechanism of cellulase salt tolerance
|
95
|
2013
|
Amyloid-β42 interacts mainly with insoluble prion protein in the Alzheimer brain
|
83
|
2011
|
Colouring cryo-cooled crystals: online microspectrophotometry
|
78
|
2009
|
A promiscuous cytochrome P450 aromatic O-demethylase for lignin bioconversion
|
69
|
2018
|
Characterization and engineering of a two-enzyme system for plastics depolymerization
|
65
|
2020
|
Advances in spectroscopic methods for biological crystals. 1. Fluorescence lifetime measurements
|
64
|
2007
|
PrP conformational transitions alter species preference of a PrP-specific antibody
|
54
|
2010
|
X-ray radiation-induced damage in DNA monitored by online Raman
|
50
|
2007
|
High-resolution crystal structure of the restriction–modification controller protein C. AhdI from Aeromonas hydrophila
|
47
|
2005
|
Evolution of the dUTPase gene of mammalian and avian herpesviruses
|
39
|
2001
|
DNA footprinting and biophysical characterization of the controller protein C. AhdI suggests the basis of a genetic switch
|
38
|
2004
|
Structural analysis of mitochondrial mutations reveals a role for bigenomic protein interactions in human disease
|
37
|
2013
|
Cooperative binding of the C. AhdI controller protein to the C/R promoter and its role in endonuclease gene expression
|
37
|
2006
|
Structural analysis of the genetic switch that regulates the expression of restriction-modification genes
|
35
|
2008
|
Purification and characterisation of a novel DNA methyltransferase, M.AhdI
|
35
|
2003
|
X-ray tomographic reconstruction of macromolecular samples
|
34
|
2008
|
Accessibility of a critical prion protein region involved in strain recognition and its implications for the early detection of prions
|
32
|
2008
28-Oct-2021 09:00:47 AM EDT
The University of Portsmouth is now a key member of a collaborative effort funded by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) and industry to tackle the growing global crisis of plastic waste.
13-Jul-2021 12:40:11 PM EDT