John-Paul Rue, M.D., is a fellowship-trained Board Certified orthopedic sports medicine surgeon, specializing in arthroscopic repair of sports-related injuries, including complex knee and shoulder reconstructions with Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Mercy. Dr. John-Paul Rue specializes in the prevention and treatment of injuries related to sports and exercise. He treats patients of all ages, serving athletes ranging from the casual jogger or weekend warrior to competitive and collegiate athletes and beyond. His primary focus is treating injuries of the knee, shoulder, and elbow, from ACL tears, meniscus and cartilage injuries to shoulder instability and rotator cuff injuries. He also sees patients with injuries such as overuse tendonitis, ankle sprains, and fractures. As an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, Dr. Rue is able to diagnose and treat a wide variety of acute and overuse injuries utilizing both surgical and non-operative techniques. He works closely with colleagues and rehabilitation specialists to guide patients through the recovery process, recommend related strength and conditioning exercises and offer return-to-play insight and guidelines. Dr. Rue’s patient-centered approach to treatment and rehabilitation allows him to develop strong doctor-patient relationships and personalized treatment plans for each patient. He is committed to helping his patients perform at their very best when participating in their chosen sports and physical activities. Dr. Rue is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and served as the head team physician for the Naval Academy before coming to Mercy. He deployed to Iraq with the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as the Chief Orthopedic Surgeon, Charlie Surgical Company Forward Resuscitative Unit, Camp Fallujah, Iraq and continues his commitment to service as a Naval Reservist. As a respected sports medicine physician, Dr. Rue has contributed numerous print and online publications highlighting his research and experience in the field of orthopedic sports medicine and has given invited lectures on a variety of orthopedic conditions at national and international scientific meetings. His research has garnered 2 major awards from the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine. He is a member of multiple notable medical associations and serves as an expert scientific reviewer for several medical journals, including the American Journal of Sports Medicine, and The Journal of Knee Surgery.