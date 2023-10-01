Prof John Stremlau is Visiting Professor of International Relations at Wits University and one of our past visiting Bradlow Fellows.

He served from January 2006 until January 2015 as vice president for peace programs at The Carter Centre, where he oversaw the Centre’s programmes to advance human rights, democracy, and conflict resolution globally; regional cooperation in the Americas; and promotion of grassroots democracy, rule of law, and social justice in China.

From 1998 to 2006, he resided in South Africa where he was Jan Smuts Professor, Head of the International Relations Department, and the founding co-director of the Centre for Africa’s International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Previously, he served as senior adviser to the Carnegie Commission on Preventing Deadly Conflict in Washington, D.C. (1994-1998), deputy director for policy planning in the office of the U.S. Secretary of State (1989-1994), strategic planning officer for the World Bank (1988-1989), and an officer of the Rockefeller Foundation (1974-1987), directing its international relations division from 1984-1987.

Prof Stremlau publishes extensively on foreign affairs and is a frequent media commentator on international network news programmes. He wrote ‘The International Politics of the Nigerian Civil War’ and has edited several books.