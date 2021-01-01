Jonathan is an expert in muscle function, particularly relating to speed and strength. He also specialises in sports injuries and sports biomechanics. Jonathan has a wide range of sporting interests, particularly Canoeing and Kayaking having competed and coached to an international level.
The influence of ball in/out of play and possession in elite soccer: Towards a more valid measure of physical intensity during competitive match-play
2023
Non‐invasive estimation of muscle fibre size from high‐density electromyography
2023
The effect of specific bioactive collagen peptides on function and muscle remodeling during human resistance training
1
2023
The Muscle Morphology of Elite Female Sprint Running
2022
Startling stimuli increase maximal motor unit discharge rate and rate of force development in humans
5
2022
Neural decoding from surface high-density EMG signals: influence of anatomy and synchronization on the number of identified motor units
9
2022
Fast and ballistic contractions involve greater neuromuscular power production in older adults during resistance exercise
3
2022
Effect of long‐term maximum strength training on explosive strength, neural, and contractile properties
3
2022
The influence of a competitive field hockey match on cognitive function
2
2022
Reticulospinal drive increases maximal motoneuron output in humans
2
2022
Motor unit discharge characteristics and conduction velocity of the vastii muscles in long-term resistance-trained men
2022
Non-invasive muscle biopsy: estimation of muscle fibre size from a neuromuscular interface
1
2022
Behavior of motor units during submaximal isometric contractions in chronically strength-trained individuals
12
2021
Muscle growth does contribute to the increases in strength that occur after resistance training
5
2021
Neuromechanics of middle-distance running fatigue: a key role of the plantar flexors?
5
2021
Neural adaptations to long-term resistance training: evidence for the confounding effect of muscle size on the interpretation of surface electromyography
12
2021
Reliability of transcranial magnetic stimulation measurements of maximum activation of the knee extensors in young adult males
2021
Corticospinal excitability and motor representation after long‐term resistance training
8
2021
The Human Muscle Size and Strength Relationship. Effects of Architecture, Muscle Force and Measurement Location.
13
2021
Muscle architecture and morphology as determinants of explosive strength
17
2021