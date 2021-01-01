Jonathan Folland, PhD

Jonathan Folland, PhD

Loughborough University

Professor of Neuromuscular Performance

Expertise: Exercise PhysiologyPhysiologyHuman PerformanceSports PerformanceNeuromuscular Function

Jonathan is an expert in muscle function, particularly relating to speed and strength. He also specialises in sports injuries and sports biomechanics. Jonathan has a wide range of sporting interests, particularly Canoeing and Kayaking having competed and coached to an international level.

The influence of ball in/out of play and possession in elite soccer: Towards a more valid measure of physical intensity during competitive match-play

2023

Non‐invasive estimation of muscle fibre size from high‐density electromyography

2023

The effect of specific bioactive collagen peptides on function and muscle remodeling during human resistance training

1

2023

The Muscle Morphology of Elite Female Sprint Running

2022

Startling stimuli increase maximal motor unit discharge rate and rate of force development in humans

5

2022

Neural decoding from surface high-density EMG signals: influence of anatomy and synchronization on the number of identified motor units

9

2022

Fast and ballistic contractions involve greater neuromuscular power production in older adults during resistance exercise

3

2022

Effect of long‐term maximum strength training on explosive strength, neural, and contractile properties

3

2022

The influence of a competitive field hockey match on cognitive function

2

2022

Reticulospinal drive increases maximal motoneuron output in humans

2

2022

Motor unit discharge characteristics and conduction velocity of the vastii muscles in long-term resistance-trained men

2022

Non-invasive muscle biopsy: estimation of muscle fibre size from a neuromuscular interface

1

2022

Behavior of motor units during submaximal isometric contractions in chronically strength-trained individuals

12

2021

Muscle growth does contribute to the increases in strength that occur after resistance training

5

2021

Neuromechanics of middle-distance running fatigue: a key role of the plantar flexors?

5

2021

Neural adaptations to long-term resistance training: evidence for the confounding effect of muscle size on the interpretation of surface electromyography

12

2021

Reliability of transcranial magnetic stimulation measurements of maximum activation of the knee extensors in young adult males

2021

Corticospinal excitability and motor representation after long‐term resistance training

8

2021

The Human Muscle Size and Strength Relationship. Effects of Architecture, Muscle Force and Measurement Location.

13

2021

Muscle architecture and morphology as determinants of explosive strength

17

2021

