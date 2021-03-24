Qualifications
Doctor of Philosophy (University of Queensland)
Professional memberships
and associations
Board Member of International Society of Exercise and Immunology (www.isei.dk)
Member of American Physiological Society (www.the-aps.org)
F1000 Prime Faculty Member (Muscle & Connective Tissue)
Associate Editor of Exercise Immunology Review
Editorial Board Member of Frontiers in Sports and Exercise Nutrition
Senior Research Affiliate, Queensland Academy of Sport
Honorary Senior Research Fellow, School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, University of Queensland
