Qualifications Doctor of Philosophy (University of Queensland) Professional memberships and associations Board Member of International Society of Exercise and Immunology (www.isei.dk) Member of American Physiological Society (www.the-aps.org) F1000 Prime Faculty Member (Muscle & Connective Tissue) Associate Editor of Exercise Immunology Review Editorial Board Member of Frontiers in Sports and Exercise Nutrition Senior Research Affiliate, Queensland Academy of Sport Honorary Senior Research Fellow, School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, University of Queensland