Professor Runstadler joined the Department of Infectious Disease & Global Health in 2017. Working at the host-pathogen-environmental interface, the Runstadler laboratory studies how emerging virus, specifically influenza, is maintained, transmitted and evolves in reservoir or intermediate animal hosts. A major part of this work is directed at understanding how both host and viral factors may influence the risk of viral spillover into new hosts, including humans. Dr. Runstadler is working with collaborators to bridge the gap between studies of disease surveillance and disease ecology with a molecular and comparative understanding of pathogenesis, immune response and evolution. His current research is particularly focused on understanding genotype-phenotype relationships of the influenza virus, the role of diverse hosts and environments, and the interspecies movement of virus to the emergence of disease in new populations.
Prior to joining the faculty at the Cummings School, Dr. Runstadler was a faculty member at both the University of Alaska Fairbanks with the Institute of Arctic Biology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the Division of Comparative Medicine. Dr. Runstadler received an undergraduate degree from Stanford University and his DVM and PhD in Genetics from the University of California, Davis. Prior to beginning his own lab at UAF, Dr. Runstadler was a postdoctoral fellow in the Center for Companion Animal Health under Dr. Neils Pedersen at the University of California, Davis.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Annual (2023) taxonomic update of RNA-directed RNA polymerase-encoding negative-sense RNA viruses (realm Riboviria: kingdom Orthornavirae: phylum Negarnaviricota)
|
3
|
2023
|
Magnetic Levitation System Isolates and Purifies Airborne Viruses
|
2023
|
Ecogeographic Drivers of the Spatial Spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Outbreaks in Europe and the United States, 2016–Early 2022
|
1
|
2023
|
Field Research Is Essential to Counter Virological Threats
|
1
|
2023
|
Highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) virus outbreak in New England seals, United States
|
26
|
2023
|
Characterization of SARS-CoV-2 aerosols dispersed during noninvasive respiratory support of patients with COVID-19
|
4
|
2023
|
Global dissemination of Influenza A virus is driven by wild bird migration through arctic and subarctic zones
|
13
|
2023
|
A standardized instrument quantifying risk factors associated with bi-directional transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and other zoonotic pathogens: The COVID-19 human-animal …
|
2022
|
The Boston Urban Rat Study: Preliminary results on zoonosis and population structure of the synanthropic Norway rat (Rattus norvegicus).
|
2022
|
Ecogeographic drivers of the spatial spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks in Europe and North America, 2016-2022
|
2022
|
Sequence diversity and differences at the highly duplicated MHC-I gene reflect viral susceptibility in sympatric pinniped species
|
1
|
2022
|
Outbreak of highly pathogenic Avian influenza H5N1 in New England seals
|
15
|
2022
|
Spatiotemporal changes in influenza A virus prevalence among wild waterfowl inhabiting the continental United States throughout the annual cycle
|
4
|
2022
|
Epidemiology and ecology of Influenza A viruses among wildlife in the Arctic
|
6
|
2022
|
Ecological divergence of wild birds drives avian influenza spillover and global spread
|
33
|
2022
|
Review 1:" Intranasal fusion inhibitory lipopeptide prevents direct contact SARS-CoV-2 transmission in ferrets"
|
2022
|
Age and season predict influenza A virus dynamics in urban gulls: consequences for natural hosts in unnatural landscapes
|
4
|
2022
|
Duration of antigen shedding and development of antibody titers in Malayan tigers (Panthera tigris jacksoni) naturally infected with SARS-CoV-2
|
8
|
2021
|
Longitudinal analysis of pinnipeds in the northwest Atlantic provides insights on endemic circulation of phocine distemper virus
|
9
|
2021
|
Little interannual variability in gray seal (Halichoerus grypus) trophic niches during pregnancy despite variable environmental conditions
|
2021