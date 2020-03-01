Dr Jordan Plotnek received a PhD in space systems security and resilience from the University of South Australia in 2023 and a Bachelor of Engineering in telecommunications and networking from Swinburne University in 2013. Jordan is an Australian Air Force veteran and has held senior cyber security positions for private and public sector organisations internationally; specialised in risk and governance for Operational Technology environments. Jordan is currently a Senior Lecturer and space security researcher at the University of South Australia. Jordan’s research and professional interests are centred around space security, critical infrastructure resilience, and cyber-physical conflict. Qualifications

Doctor of Philosophy University of South Australia Graduate Certificate in Project Management UNSW