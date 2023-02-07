Professor Holguín-Veras’s research emphasizes the integration of state of the art economic principles into transportation modeling so that a complete picture can be developed as to the broader impacts of transportation activity on the economy and the environment; and the study of the behavior of the participating agents to support sustainable policies. His work includes a broad spectrum of research tracks ranging from: basic research on transportation modeling, research on the behavioral responses of agents to pricing and other sustainable policies, research on simplified modeling techniques, i.e., to estimate demand using secondary data. The latter techniques are bound to benefit developing countries because they minimize the need for expensive data collection efforts. His leadership positions at key international research organizations include: Vice-President for Logistics of the Pan-American Conferences of Traffic and Transportation Engineering, Elected Member of the Council for the Association for European Transport, member of the International Organizing Committee of the City Logistics Conferences, member of three Technical Committees and invitational Task Forces on freight modeling at the Transportation Research Board. He is member of a number of editorial boards, Review Chair for freight transportation at the Transportation Research Board, and Transportation Editor at Networks and Spatial Economics.