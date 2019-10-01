As CEO of Patients Beyond Borders, Josef Woodman has spent the past twelve years researching and vetting international options for quality, affordable medical care. He has met and consulted with ministries and key stakeholders in the world's leading medical travel destinations, touring more than 200 medical facilities in 35 countries. Co-founder of MyDailyHealth (1998) and Ventana Communications (1987), Woodman's pioneering background in publishing, healthcare and technology has allowed him to compile a wealth of information and knowledge about international medical care, telemedicine, wellness, integrative medicine and consumer-directed healthcare. Woodman has lectured at the UCLA School of Public Health, Harvard Medical School, Duke Fuqua School of Business, Scientific American and the International Society for Travel Medicine. He has keynoted and moderated conferences on medical tourism and global healthcare in 20 countries. He has appeared in numerous print and broadcast media, including The Economist, The New York Times, CNN, ABC News, Fox News, Huffington Post, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, and more. Woodman is an outspoken advocate of affordable, high-quality medical and preventative care for healthcare consumers worldwide.