Joseph Chow is an Assistant Professor at NYU Tandon School of Engineering’s Civil and Urban Engineering Department with affiliations at Center for Urban Science & Progress and Rudin Center for Transportation Policy & Management. Chow is an NSF CAREER award recipient, a former Canada Research Chair, and the co-founding Deputy Director of the C2SMART transportation center at NYU. He is the 2020 Cluster Chair for Transportation Science & Logistics (TSL) Society at INFORMS, a former elected Chair of Urban Transportation Special Interest Group at TSL, a nominated member of Freight Transportation Planning & Logistics and Network Modeling committees and Chair of the Subcommittee on Route Choice & Spatiotemporal Behavior at the Transportation Research Board. He has published about 70 journal articles since 2010 with over $2.5M grant funding as PI/co-PI and another $14M center/program funding as a co-PI, holds Associate Editor positions for two transportation journals, and received the CUTC New Faculty Award in 2018. Dr. Chow received his PhD (’10) at UC Irvine and his MEng (’01) and BS (’00) at Cornell University.