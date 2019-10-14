Joseph J. Ciotola, M.D., is a top rated orthopedic surgeon at Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Mercy Medical Center. Board Certified, Dr. Ciotola’s extensive expertise in anterior hip replacement makes him one of the most sought-after orthopedic surgeons in the Baltimore region for hip replacement. Dr. Ciotola also specializes in knee replacement and knee resurfacing using MAKO® robotic arm technology, ACL reconstruction and shoulder/upper extremity surgeries including total shoulder replacement and the LRTI procedure to relieve arthritis of the thumb. Dr. Joseph Ciotola’s dedication to providing advanced orthopedic techniques helped bring anterior hip replacement to Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Mercy. Dr. Ciotola, who is one of the first orthopedic surgeons in Baltimore to perform anterior hip replacement, teaches orthopedic surgeons throughout the country how to perform this minimally invasive approach to hip replacement. Many of his patients have expressed their gratitude and satisfaction by recommending Dr. Ciotola to family, friends and even strangers who are in need of a hip replacement. Dr. Joseph Ciotola is dedicated to providing his patients the best orthopedic care possible. Patients turn to Dr. Ciotola for his clinical expertise when they have hip or knee pain. His great compassion and concern for helping relieve their pain provides patients with the confidence that they will be able to return to their daily routines. Dr. Ciotola works individually with patients to develop the best treatment options to help with the return to normal activities.