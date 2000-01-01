Dr. Joseph Donelan is a Professor in the Department of Accounting and Finance. Donelan, a licensed CPA, has published 22 peer-reviewed articles related to financial reporting, CPA practice management, managerial finance, information systems, and accounting education. His work has appeared in Journal of Accountancy, Accounting Horizons, Management Accounting, CPA Journal, Journal of Cost Management, and the Journal of Accounting Education. Donelan’s publications include an examination of Compustat’s reporting of cost of goods sold, accounting information systems using Excel, a study of ethics in loan collateral reporting, and reports on the impact of the trend to require 150 semester hours of education for students to become successful CPAs. His research included effects on curriculum and students. His Ph.D., from St. Louis University, is in Accounting/Finance. He also has an MBA from Southern Illinois University and a B.A. in Accounting from Bradley University. From 1976 through 1980, Dr. Donelan worked in public accounting with Ernst & Ernst, the predecessor of Ernst & Young. During his academic career, Dr. Donelan has engaged eight faculty internships--two with Hewlett Packard and six with a large regional firm, Carr, Riggs, & Ingram.