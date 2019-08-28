Joseph McCleery, Ph.D. is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology, and Executive Director of Academic Programs in the Kinney Center for Autism Education and Support, at Saint Joseph's University. His research is focused along three major themes. The first theme involves examining and elucidating the mechanisms of social processing and perception in infants, children, and adults with and without Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The second theme concerns the examination of genetic impacts on brain functioning, through the study of the relationships of normal genetic variation and rare genetic syndromes (e.g., mutations, microdeletions) with brain and behavioral functioning. The third theme involves the evaluation and development of behavioral and cognitive-behavioral interventions for individuals with ASD. Dr. McCleery has published his research and ideas in leading peer-reviewed journals in the fields of Clinical Psychology, Psychiatry, and Neuroscience and his research has been supported by a number of organizations.