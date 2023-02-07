Clinical and professional experience have molded Joseph Troiani’s career to focus on military mental health and substance abuse programs. He is a Commander in the U.S. Navy (retired). In his professional career, he has managed behavioral health programs in hospitals and outpatient clinics focusing on veterans and those dealing with substance abuse, along with his work in a public health-based community mental health program. His military service and work with veterans led him to develop the Military Psychology Program at Adler University. The Military Psychology Program educates future practitioners on working with those who are serving and those who have served, along with their families. Dr. Troiani developed the program to provide education on the challenges military personnel face – including the psychology of terrorism, conflict and war, the psychological consequences of disaster and biodefense response – and the best course of behavioral health care and treatment. In addition to Dr. Troiani’s military-focused work, he also focuses on community mental health, including substance abuse. He led the development of both the on-campus and online Substance Abuse Certification at Adler to educate practitioners on treating patients with substance abuse. His work in this area also includes serving as an adviser to law enforcement, including the Chicago Police Department, to provide input and training to officers to aid them in crisis intervention (CIT). He educates officers on how to recognize and interact with community members while they are serving their community. His work also looks at treating those with dual disorders – drug and/or alcohol problems and persistent mental illness, along with working with veterans. Dr. Troiani’s work in community mental health also addresses the psychological consequences of disasters, both natural and pre-meditated. This includes the psychological consequences of terrorism and the psychological consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. He received his Ph.D. and M.A. in clinical psychology from the Fielding Graduate University. He also holds a M.A. in health services administration from Governors State University and received his B.A. from Northeastern Illinois University. His additional educational work includes completing a two-year program at the Alcoholism Training Institute and a post-graduate Fellowship from the Illinois Public Health Leadership Institute located in the School of Public Health at the University of Illinois at Chicago. From the military, Cmdr. Troiani graduated with a MSSI degree from the National Intelligence University and a diploma from the Naval War College. Positions held Include the following: • Past President of the Illinois Psychological Association. • Past President of the Chicago Chapter of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals. • Incoming President of the Illinois Certification Board, Inc.