Josh Roering is an academic expert on landslide processes, especially after wildfires, and soil erosion. He uses field observations, laboratory experiments, computer models, and remote sensing to conduct his investigations. At the University of Oregon, he is a professor in the Department of Earth Sciences. His specialty is geomorphology, which addresses the evolution of landscapes, including mountain building by tectonic and volcanic processes and erosion by rivers, glaciers, landslides, and other processes. Roering's research has led to fundamental insights on why many landscapes have an orderly appearance, with distinctive and evenly spaced valleys and ridges. He has also investigated the influence of land use practices, such as timber harvesting, on erosion and landscape dynamics.
“You cut down a tree, or you burn a tree,” Roering says. “It doesn’t matter how you kill a tree, those root systems in the upper metre of the soil are losing about 90% of their strength after three, four or five years.”
“There is this longer-term kind of hangover that makes all of Western Oregon areas that have burned vulnerable to a different kind of landslide."
University of Oregon geoscience professor Josh Roering has been instrumental in helping Sitka better understand where landslide hazards exist, and has been in touch with state geoteam members working in Haines. Within six months of the Sitka slides, scien
A different team led by University of Oregon geologist Joshua Roering is scouring lakes in the Oregon Coast Range. The premise here is that great earthquakes should trigger landslides.