Josh Roering is an academic expert on landslide processes, especially after wildfires, and soil erosion. He uses field observations, laboratory experiments, computer models, and remote sensing to conduct his investigations. At the University of Oregon, he is a professor in the Department of Earth Sciences. His specialty is geomorphology, which addresses the evolution of landscapes, including mountain building by tectonic and volcanic processes and erosion by rivers, glaciers, landslides, and other processes. Roering's research has led to fundamental insights on why many landscapes have an orderly appearance, with distinctive and evenly spaced valleys and ridges. He has also investigated the influence of land use practices, such as timber harvesting, on erosion and landscape dynamics.