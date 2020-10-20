“This debate is the final appeal for both candidates to get their messages out to a large section of voters,” said Joshua Bolton, a political communication expert at Salisbury University. “The final debate will be a chance to make a closing argument as many voters decide whether or not to vote.” - Trump aims to upend 2020 race in final debate while Biden seeks to do no harm

“You're seeing a competing narrative of the importance of counting every vote and then on the other side hearing that every vote that comes in late might not be a legitimate vote, so they're kind of both competing at the frame of these 96 million votes that have already been cast prior to tomorrow, whether they should be counted or whether they're legitimate even.” - Newswise Live Event for Nov 2nd, the 2020 Presidential Elections