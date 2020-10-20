Bolton has authored peer-reviewed book chapters and journal articles on presidential debates, campaign advertising and nominating conventions. His work has appeared in books including An Unprecedented Election: Media, Communication, and the Electorate in the 2016 Campaign and The Praeger Handbook of Political Campaigning in the United States, as well as scholarly publications such as the American Communication Journal.
Title
Cited By
Year
A multimedia analysis of persuasion in the 2016 presidential election: Comparing the unique and complementary effects of political comedy and political advertising
4
2018
Sign, Sign, Everywhere a Sign: An Analysis of the Argument, Target and Content of Protest Signs Displayed During the Wisconsin Budget Repair Bill/Act 10 Protests of 2011.
3
2014
Presidential primary debates compared: timing of debate and size of candidate field as moderators of debate effects
1
2018
Late Night with Donald Trump: An Exploration of the Combined Effects of Political Comedy and Political Advertising
1
2018
Narratives of the Presidential Nominating Conventions: Branding the Parties and Candidates
0
2018
Youth and Elections in American Campaigns
0
2016
20-Oct-2020 11:25:56 AM EDT
“This debate is the final appeal for both candidates to get their messages out to a large section of voters,” said Joshua Bolton, a political communication expert at Salisbury University. “The final debate will be a chance to make a closing argument as many voters decide whether or not to vote.”
- Trump aims to upend 2020 race in final debate while Biden seeks to do no harm
“You're seeing a competing narrative of the importance of counting every vote and then on the other side hearing that every vote that comes in late might not be a legitimate vote, so they're kind of both competing at the frame of these 96 million votes that have already been cast prior to tomorrow, whether they should be counted or whether they're legitimate even.”
- Newswise Live Event for Nov 2nd, the 2020 Presidential Elections
“Traditionally speaking the late-arriving ballots are generally overseas military ballots, so the GOP is usually very much in favor of counting those ballots because they usually slant very much in their favor, this is the first time we’re really seeing the GOP saying these mail-in – ballots need to be postmarked by this date and/or received even by this date to be counted and so the narrative is really a shift from the traditional sense of what we think of when we think of mail-in-ballots.”
- Newswise Live Event for Nov 2nd, the 2020 Presidential Elections