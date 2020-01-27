Dr. Joshua D. Septimus is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Clinical Lipidology. He completed his medical training and a residency in internal medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. Septimus' research interests include lipidology and investigations of novel prevention strategies for atherosclerosis. His clinical areas of expertise include diabetes, wellness, preventative medicine in atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease, internal medicine and lipidology.