Dr. Grill has been the recipient of the National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center Junior Investigator Award, the Alzheimer’s Association Turken Research Prize, the Community Spirit Award from OPICA Adult Day Services, and the P. Gene and Elaine Smith Term Chair in Alzheimer’s Disease Research. He has been funded by the National Institute on Aging, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Hartford Foundation, the BrightFocus Foundation, the American Federation for Aging Research, and the University of California. He is the co-leader of the Recruitment Unit and the Internal Ethics Committee for the NIH-funded Alzheimer’s Clinical Trial Consortium. He is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for Maria Shriver’s Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and for Lauren Rogen Miller and Seth Rogan's HfC. In 2017, he co-chaired a workgroup as part of the NIH’s Inclusion Across the Lifespan workshop, a congressional mandate in the 21st Century Cures Act (P.L. 114-255). He was part of a working group sponsored by the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association charged with creating a national strategy for recruitment to Alzheimer’s disease clinical research.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Targeting prodromal Alzheimer disease with avagacestat: a randomized clinical trial
|
194
|
2015
|
Unmet needs of caregivers of individuals referred to a dementia care program
|
147
|
2015
|
Addressing the challenges to successful recruitment and retention in Alzheimer's disease clinical trials
|
140
|
2010
|
Transient analgesia evoked by noxious stimulus offset
|
139
|
2002
|
Age-related and laminar-specific dendritic changes in the medial frontal cortex of the rat
|
113
|
2002
|
Current therapeutic targets for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease
|
103
|
2010
|
Facilitating Alzheimer’s disease research recruitment
|
85
|
2014
|
Development of a process to disclose amyloid imaging results to cognitively normal older adult research participants
|
77
|
2015
|
African Americans are less likely to enroll in preclinical Alzheimer's disease clinical trials
|
57
|
2017
|
Effect of study partner on the conduct of Alzheimer disease clinical trials
|
50
|
2013
|
Estimating sample sizes for predementia Alzheimer's trials based on the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative
|
46
|
2013
|
Communicating mild cognitive impairment diagnoses with and without amyloid imaging
|
41
|
2017
|
Why are spousal caregivers more prevalent than nonspousal caregivers as study partners in AD dementia clinical trials?
|
38
|
2015
|
Changes in regional cerebral blood flow associated with a 45 day course of the ketogenic agent, caprylidene, in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease: results of a …
|
34
|
2018
|
Critical review of the appropriate use criteria for amyloid imaging: effect on diagnosis and patient care
|
33
|
2016
|
Novel targets for Alzheimer's disease treatment
|
32
|
2010
|
Attitudes toward clinical trials across the Alzheimer’s disease spectrum
|
30
|
2017
|
Risk disclosure and preclinical Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial enrollment
|
30
|
2013
|
Constructing a local potential participant registry to improve Alzheimer’s disease clinical research recruitment
|
29
|
2018
|
Multilocus genetic profiling to empower drug trials and predict brain atrophy
|
28
|
2013