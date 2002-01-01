Joshua Grill, Ph.D

Joshua Grill, Ph.D

University of California, Irvine

Director of the Institute for Memory Impairments and Nerological Disorders at UCI

Expertise: NeuroscienceClinical TrialsAlzheimer’s diseaseNeurodegenerative DisordersRecruitment and Retention

Dr. Grill has been the recipient of the National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center Junior Investigator Award, the Alzheimer’s Association Turken Research Prize, the Community Spirit Award from OPICA Adult Day Services, and the P. Gene and Elaine Smith Term Chair in Alzheimer’s Disease Research. He has been funded by the National Institute on Aging, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Hartford Foundation, the BrightFocus Foundation, the American Federation for Aging Research, and the University of California. He is the co-leader of the Recruitment Unit and the Internal Ethics Committee for the NIH-funded Alzheimer’s Clinical Trial Consortium. He is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board for Maria Shriver’s Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and for Lauren Rogen Miller and Seth Rogan's HfC. In 2017, he co-chaired a workgroup as part of the NIH’s Inclusion Across the Lifespan workshop, a congressional mandate in the 21st Century Cures Act (P.L. 114-255). He was part of a working group sponsored by the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association charged with creating a national strategy for recruitment to Alzheimer’s disease clinical research.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

Targeting prodromal Alzheimer disease with avagacestat: a randomized clinical trial

194

2015

Unmet needs of caregivers of individuals referred to a dementia care program

147

2015

Addressing the challenges to successful recruitment and retention in Alzheimer's disease clinical trials

140

2010

Transient analgesia evoked by noxious stimulus offset

139

2002

Age-related and laminar-specific dendritic changes in the medial frontal cortex of the rat

113

2002

Current therapeutic targets for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

103

2010

Facilitating Alzheimer’s disease research recruitment

85

2014

Development of a process to disclose amyloid imaging results to cognitively normal older adult research participants

77

2015

African Americans are less likely to enroll in preclinical Alzheimer's disease clinical trials

57

2017

Effect of study partner on the conduct of Alzheimer disease clinical trials

50

2013

Estimating sample sizes for predementia Alzheimer's trials based on the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative

46

2013

Communicating mild cognitive impairment diagnoses with and without amyloid imaging

41

2017

Why are spousal caregivers more prevalent than nonspousal caregivers as study partners in AD dementia clinical trials?

38

2015

Changes in regional cerebral blood flow associated with a 45 day course of the ketogenic agent, caprylidene, in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease: results of a …

34

2018

Critical review of the appropriate use criteria for amyloid imaging: effect on diagnosis and patient care

33

2016

Novel targets for Alzheimer's disease treatment

32

2010

Attitudes toward clinical trials across the Alzheimer’s disease spectrum

30

2017

Risk disclosure and preclinical Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial enrollment

30

2013

Constructing a local potential participant registry to improve Alzheimer’s disease clinical research recruitment

29

2018

Multilocus genetic profiling to empower drug trials and predict brain atrophy

28

2013

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08088