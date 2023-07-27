In a nutshell: Dr. Joy O'Keefe's research primarily focuses on ways to facilitate the coexistence of bats and humans in human-altered landscapes. She works to understand the roosting and foraging ecology of bats, identify best practices for studying bat ecology, characterize bat behaviors, and assess the quality of mitigation practices designed to help bats. Dr. O'Keefe collaborates with many organizations and people who interact with bats, including private landowners, USDA Forest Service, National Park Service, and state agencies. More information: O'Keefe's lab conducts research that facilitates the coexistence of wildlife and humans in human-altered landscapes. We focus on bats, working to understand roosting and foraging ecology, identify best practices for studying bat ecology, characterize bat behaviors, and assess the quality of mitigation practices designed to help bats. We collaborate with many organizations and people who interact with bats, including private landowners, USDA Forest Service, National Park Service, and state agencies. We regularly communicate with a variety of stakeholders to share practical management solutions topics ranging from effective bat house deployments to best practices for protecting bats and their habitat during prescribed burns. Our research encompasses distribution and population status of imperiled bats, human-wildlife interactions in urban areas, bats in anthropogenic structures, ecosystem services of forest-dwelling bats, wildlife health and ecology in managed forests, and urban ecology of bats in small cities. Affiliations: O'Keefe is an assistant professor and wildlife extension specialist in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences and Illinois Extension, both part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.