Dr. Joyce Zazulak is a Full Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University and practices medicine at the Maternity Centre of Hamilton. Dr. Zazulak’s academic areas of interest include teaching about communication skills and patient-centered care, Narrative Medicine, and Health Humanities. She is the Faculty Development Director for the Department of Family Medicine, as well as the Faculty Lead for Academic Support and Resident Remediation. Dr. Zazulak has a particular interest in the use of art and visual literacy in the training of healthcare professionals and, in collaboration with the McMaster Museum of Art, has developed a visual literacy program for family medicine residents called “The Art of Seeing.” Dr. Zazulak is also one of the co-creators of the Indigenous Teaching Through Art Program.