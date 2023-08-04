In a nutshell: Dr. Juan Arbelaez-Velez (he/him) studies the genetics and breeding of internationally important crops like rice and oats to diversify the regional agricultural system and support agricultural productivity in developing nations.
More information: Arbelaez is a plant breeder and geneticist passionate about reducing hunger, malnutrition, and poverty around the world. In pursuit of this passion, Juan is focusing on developing varieties of spring oat (Avena sativa) and rice (Oryza sativa) with enhanced nutritional quality, helping breeders around the world develop and implement cost-effective methods and tools to accelerate breeding for multiple traits, including yield and grain quality. Additionally, Arbelaez is developing cover crop oat varieties for the Midwest to protect life-sustaining natural resources. At the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) in Cali, Colombia, he worked on developing novel rice germplasm with introgressions from wild rice species to support the global rice community. Arbelaez completed his Ph.D. and post-doc in Dr. Susan McCouch’s rice genetics lab at Cornell University, working on understanding the genetic bases of tolerance to aluminum and iron toxicity, critical abiotic stresses affecting rice production in parts of South America and Africa. Prior to joining the University of Illinois, Arbelaez was a rice breeder at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), headquartered in the Philippines, where he played a critical role in the development and deployment of a global genomic selection strategy to accelerate rice improvement in irrigated environments across Southeast Asia and West Africa.
Affiliations: Dr. Arbelaez is an assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
‘FLLA11019‐8’: A new dual‐purpose facultative oat cultivar for grain and forage production in the southern United States
|
2023
|
‘Single-Seed-SpeedBulks:’a protocol that combines ‘speed breeding’with a cost-efficient modified single-seed descent method for rapid-generation-advancement in oat (Avena …
|
2023
|
Implementing Multi-Trait Genomic Selection to Improve Grain Milling Quality in Oat (Avena sativa L.)
|
2022
|
Rare Maternally Inherited Coding Variants on Chromosome X Carry Predominantly Male Risk in Autism, Tourette Syndrome, and Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder
|
2022
|
Identification of an elite core panel as a key breeding resource to accelerate the rate of genetic improvement for irrigated rice
|
13
|
2021
|
Genetic and phenotypic characterization of rice grain quality traits to define research strategies for improving rice milling, appearance, and cooking qualities in Latin …
|
11
|
2021
|
Drought response QTLs in a Super Basmati× Azucena population by high‐density GBS‐based SNP linkage mapping
|
8
|
2021
|
Multiple Small-Effect Alleles of Indica Origin Enhance High Iron-Associated Stress Tolerance in Rice Under Field Conditions in West Africa
|
6
|
2021
|
Comparative transcriptomics and co-expression networks reveal tissue-and genotype-specific responses of qDTYs to reproductive-stage drought stress in rice (Oryza sativa L.)
|
11
|
2020
|
An improved 7K SNP array, the C7AIR, provides a wealth of validated SNP markers for rice breeding and genetics studies
|
44
|
2020
|
1k-RiCA (1K-Rice Custom Amplicon) a novel genotyping amplicon-based SNP assay for genetics and breeding applications in rice
|
42
|
2019
|
Methodology: ssb-MASS: a single seed-based sampling strategy for marker-assisted selection in rice
|
15
|
2019
|
Enhancing the rate of genetic gain in public-sector plant breeding programs: lessons from the breeder’s equation
|
253
|
2019
|
Integrated Genomic Selection Galaxy Analysis Pipeline and Workflows
|
2019
|
Efficient Integration of Marker-Assisted and Genomic Selection in a Modern Rice-Breeding Program
|
2019
|
Revisiting the Modern Synthesis: Integrating Marker-Assisted Selection into a Population Improvement Based Rice Breeding Program
|
2018
|
IRRI's Pipeline for Integrating Genotype and Phenotype Data for Enhanced Product Development
|
2018
|
Differential gene expression analysis of stress-responsive rice PPBG3. Differential gene expression analysis of stress-responsive rice (Oryza sativa L.) LMS mutant using RNA …
|
2018
|
ALUMINUM RESISTANCE TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR 1 (ART 1) contributes to natural variation in aluminum resistance in diverse genetic backgrounds of rice (O. sativa)
|
20
|
2017
|
ALUMINUM RESISTANCE TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR 1 (ART1) underlies a major Al resistance QTL and interacts with natural variation in the genetic background …
|
1
|
2017
“Traditionally, selection for eating quality was done at the end of the breeding program. You could end up with a variety that had good yield and good disease resistance, but poor grain quality. That would be the end of that variety. So, by having a more targeted approach at the beginning, you can concentrate your efforts on other traits.”
- Latin American rice breeding gets a boost from genomic tools