Juergen Hahn, Department Head of Biomedical Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, is a trailblazer in the use of big data methods to improve the diagnosis and treatment of Autism. His research focuses on the use of machine-learning algorithms to analyze complex biological and biomedical systems. He previously developed a physiological test for autism after discovering patterns with certain metabolites in the blood that can accurately predict diagnosis. He is applying that same approach to other areas of autism research including correlating conditions and assessing the effectiveness of possible medical treatments.