Julie Fitzgerald, MD, FAAP, is the division director of Pediatric Critical Care and Medical Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Loyola University Medical Center. Dr. Fitzgerald provides care to critically ill and injured infants and children, and her practice encompasses both medical and surgical subspecialty care. She developed a Pediatric Moderate and Deep Sedation Service, providing sedation and pain management for children undergoing radiologic imaging studies or invasive procedures outside of the operating room setting. Dr. Fitzgerald received her medical degree at the Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, and completed both her residency and fellowship at the University of Chicago Medical Center.