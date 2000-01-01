Dr. Justin L. Davis teaches in the Department of Business Administration and conducts research in several fields. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Arlington, where his major was Strategic Management and his minor was International Business. His dissertation focused on corporate entrepreneurship. He also holds a Master’s of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and a B.B.A. from Dallas Baptist University. He has won several research awards, including two from the Southern Management Association for his Doctoral Student Paper related to mutual fund ethics. Most recently he won best paper at the Small Business Institute conference. His work at UWF has examined factors tying sports gambling markets to management, organizational ethics, social capital, and various aspects of entrepreneurship and innovation processes. Davis has also given over 20 presentations at professional conferences, including a recent presentation of his research on “The Role of Overconfidence in the New Venturing Process.” His professional interests include Status Anxiety, Entrepreneurial Orientation, Determinants of venture capitalist investment; International business entry mode choices; and Non-profit entrepreneurial behavior. Davis’s work has been published in over a dozen outlets, including Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice, Journal of Small Business Management, American Journal of Business, Small Business Economics, Journal of Prediction Markets and other professional publications.