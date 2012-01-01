Justin joined the faculty at the School of Criminal Justice in the fall of 2012. He is the 2015 recipient of the American Society of Criminology’s Ruth Shonle Cavan Young Scholar Award. Justin is currently involved in several research projects exploring diverse topics. In one project, he is examining public opinion about protest policing and about how to sanction officers who use excessive force. In another project, Justin is exploring the asymmetric effects of positive versus negative contact with police on police legitimacy. Justin also has a working study that tests a theory of how the public responds emotionally to crime victims versus victims of criminal injustice. Additionally, he is beginning a study to investigate the extent and correlates of attitudes toward terrorism in the U.S.