Kaiyu Guan has been on the Faculty of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign since 2016, when he arrived as a Blue Waters Professor for the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA). He is an Associate Professor in National Resources and Environmental Sciences as well as an affiliated professor in both computer science (since 2021) and informatics and geography (since 2016).
His interdisciplinary research brings together plant ecology, hydrology, biogeochemistry, and climate science satellite/airborne data, fieldwork, supercomputing, and machine learning to revolutionize how we monitor and model plant-water-nutrient interactions for agricultural ecosystems. His work aims to increase our society’s resilience and adaptability to maintain sustainability of ecosystem services, food security and water resources under the influence of climate change and anthropogenic drivers.
Dr. Guan provides solutions for real-life problems, such as large-scale crop monitoring and forecasting, water management and sustainability, and global food security. He uses satellite data, computational models, field work, and machine learning approaches to address how climate and human practices affect crop productivity, water resource availability, and ecosystem functioning.
Title
Cited By
Year
Multi-site evaluation of stratified and balanced sampling of soil organic carbon stocks in agricultural fields
2023
Solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence captures the effects of elevated ozone on canopy structure and acceleration of senescence in soybean
2023
Improved quantification of cover crop biomass and ecosystem services through remote sensing-based model–data fusion
2023
Networked Time Series Imputation via Position-aware Graph Enhanced Variational Autoencoders
2023
System and method to fuse multiple sources of optical data to generate a high-resolution, frequent and cloud-/gap-free surface reflectance product
4
2023
Knowns, uncertainties, and challenges in agrivoltaics to sustainably intensify energy and food production
1
2023
Can upscaling ground nadir SIF to eddy covariance footprint improve the relationship between SIF and GPP in croplands?
2023
Knowledge-based Artificial Intelligence for Agroecosystem Carbon Budget and Crop Yield Estimation
2023
A scalable framework for quantifying field-level agricultural carbon outcomes
1
2023
Distinct driving mechanisms of non-growing season N2O emissions call for spatial-specific mitigation strategies in the US Midwest (vol 324, 109108, 2022)
2023
Assessing long‐term impacts of cover crops on soil organic carbon in the central US Midwestern agroecosystems
6
2023
Simulation of evapotranspiration and yield of maize: An Inter-comparison among 41 maize models
2
2023
Linking water age, nitrate export regime, and nitrate isotope biogeochemistry in a tile-drained agricultural field
2023
Evaluating Seasonal Climate Forecasts from Dynamical Models over South America
2023
SIF and Vegetation Indices in the US Midwestern Agroecosystems, 2016-2021
2023
Reductions in leaf area index, pod production, seed size, and harvest index drive yield loss to high temperatures in soybean
5
2023
Combining Remotely Sensed Evapotranspiration and an Agroecosystem Model to Estimate Center‐Pivot Irrigation Water Use at High Spatio‐Temporal Resolution
1
2023
Carbon losses and gains from agricultural ecosystems–what happened, where are we, and where do we go from here?
2023
Silver lining to a climate crisis in multiple prospects for alleviating crop waterlogging under future climates
54
2023
Towards operational atmospheric correction of airborne hyperspectral imaging spectroscopy: Algorithm evaluation, key parameter analysis, and machine learning emulators
2
2023