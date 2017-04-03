Karen Shalev Greene, PhD, MSc

Karen Shalev Greene, PhD, MSc

University of Portsmouth

Reader in Criminology, Director of the Centre for the Study of Missing Persons

Expertise: Missing ChildrenMissing AdultsMissing persons

The cost of missing person investigations: Implications for current debates

36

2014

Recognizing risk: The attitudes of police supervisors to the risk assessment process in missing person investigations

14

2015

The blue light social services? Responding to repeat reports to the police of people missing from institutional locations

13

2018

Missing persons: a handbook of research

11

2016

Repeat reports to the police of missing people: locations and characteristics

10

2014

High risk?: attitudes to the risk assessment process in missing person investigations

9

2014

Examining offender, victim and offence characteristics in cases of stranger child abduction: An exploratory comparison of attempted and completed cases using publicly available …

8

2017

Establishing the cost of missing person investigations

8

2012

Once missing, never forgotten? Results of scoping research on the impact of publicity appeals in missing children cases

7

2017

People with Dementia Who Go Missing: A Qualitative Study of Family Caregivers Decision to Report Incidents to the Police

6

2019

Police attitudes in England to return interviews, in repeat missing person cases

6

2016

Absent: an exploration of common police procedures for safeguarding practices in cases of missing children and adults

6

2013

Managing a missing person investigation

4

2016

Establishing the cost of missing person investigations

4

2012

Constructing time in uncertainty: Temporal regimes among missing persons’ families

3

2020

Crisis, trauma and loss: an exploratory study into those who ‘come to notice’to police and health services and subsequently abscond

3

2014

Missing Persons: Identifying Best Practice, Training and Research Needs

2

2020

A house divided against itself cannot stand: Evaluating police perception of UK missing person definition

2

2019

Stranger child abduction and guardianship: Accompaniment and surveillance in attempted and completed cases

2

2016

The effectiveness of victim resistance strategies against stranger child abduction: An analysis of attempted and completed cases

2

2016

Missing white women: why racial bias dominates coverage of missing person cases


06-Oct-2021 08:25:20 AM EDT

Impact of Police Cuts on Missing Person Investigations


01-Oct-2021 01:45:46 PM EDT

Former Missing Children Need Better Protection From Negative Aftermath of Publicity Appeals

A new report out today (6 April 2017) calls for better protection for former missing children and their families from the possible negative impact of publicity appeals.
03-Apr-2017 07:05:02 AM EDT

If you have parts of the population that are not allowed to reach their full potential… they are therefore more likely to suffer… the consequences of stress and possibly mental health issues. People that are happy, healthy, in a good place, don’t just pack up and go missing.

- https://www.thecanary.co/uk/analysis/2021/05/08/are-institutions-failing-missing-black-people-and-their-families/

One of the symptoms of child exploitation, child abuse or child neglect is that they go missing. [...] children in unregulated accommodation are reported missing almost twice as often than children in other types of care.

