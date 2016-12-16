Dr. Kurrelmeyer began her research activities while still a cardiology fellow at the Baylor College of Medicine where she won the Best Basic Research Award in 1998. That same year, she was also the recipient of the American Heart Association Melvin L. Marcus Young Investigator Award in Cardiovascular Science. Dr. Kurrelmeyer stayed at Baylor after completing her fellowship and was appointed as an Assistant Professor of Medicine there in 2000. She joined the Physician´s Organization at Methodist in 2005 and received her faculty appointment at the Weill Medical School the following year. Dr. Kurrelmeyer´s research centers on the role of inflammatory cytokines on disease progression in heart failure. She also conducts investigations into new treatments for diastolic heart failure and aortic regurgitation.