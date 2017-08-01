Kate Hendry, PhD

Kate Hendry, PhD

University of Bristol

Associate Professor

Expertise: OceanographyClimate ChangeGeochemistrySea Lifechemical oceanographyisotopic fingerprintingNutrientsOceans

Dr Kate Hendry is Royal Society University Research Fellow and Associate Professor in Geochemistry in the School of Earth Sciences. Her research covers chemical oceanography – the changes in oceans and sea water nutrients caused by melting ice in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, as a result of climate change. Dr Hendry is a director of Antarctic Science Limited, a charity promoting Antarctic science nationally and internationally, and sits on the UK National Committee of Antarctic Research. She was awarded the European Association of Geochemistry’s Hautermans Award for early career geochemistry and is a member of the National Oceanography Centre Association steering board. She also sits on the UK NERC’s Marine Facilities Advisory Board (MFAB) and on its Cruise Programme Review Group (CPRG).

Education
2004 - MSci MA Natural Sciences, Queens' College, University of Cambridge, 
2008 - DPhil Biogeochemistry, Hertford College, Oxford University

Accomplishments 
2002 - 2004 - Harkness Prize, Venn Prize, and Wiltshire Prize, University of Cambridge,
2012 - Antarctic Service Medal, 
2016 - European Association of Geochemistry (EAG) Houtermans Award

Ice sheets as a missing source of silica to the polar oceans

95

2017

Deep ocean nutrients during the Last Glacial Maximum deduced from sponge silicon isotopic compositions

87

2010

The relationship between silicon isotope fractionation in sponges and silicic acid concentration: Modern and core-top studies of biogenic opal

83

2012

Variability and change in the west Antarctic Peninsula marine system: research priorities and opportunities

70

2019

Opening the gateways for diatoms primes Earth for Antarctic glaciation

67

2013

Barium isotopes reveal role of ocean circulation on barium cycling in the Atlantic

66

2017

Biosilicification drives a decline of dissolved Si in the oceans through geologic time

63

2017

Clumped isotope composition of cold-water corals: A role for vital effects?

62

2016

Diatom silicon isotopes as a proxy for silicic acid utilisation: a Southern Ocean core top calibration

62

2012

Controls on stable isotope and trace metal uptake in Neogloboquadrina pachyderma (sinistral) from an Antarctic sea-ice environment

58

2009

Using silicon isotopes to understand the role of the Southern Ocean in modern and ancient biogeochemistry and climate

57

2014

Delivering sustained, coordinated, and integrated observations of the Southern Ocean for global impact

51

2019

A review of the stable isotope bio-geochemistry of the global silicon cycle and its associated trace elements

50

2018

Patterns of shell repair in articulate brachiopods indicate size constitutes a refuge from predation

49

2009

Silicon isotopes in Antarctic sponges: an interlaboratory comparison

47

2011

Cadmium and phosphate in coastal Antarctic seawater: implications for Southern Ocean nutrient cycling

43

2008

Primary production export flux in Marguerite Bay (Antarctic Peninsula): Linking upper water-column production to sediment trap flux

42

2013

Abrupt changes in high-latitude nutrient supply to the Atlantic during the last glacial cycle

40

2012

A silicon depleted North Atlantic since the Palaeogene: Evidence from sponge and radiolarian silicon isotopes

36

2016

Opal (Zn/Si) ratios as a nearshore geochemical proxy in coastal Antarctica

36

2008

