Dr Kate Hendry is Royal Society University Research Fellow and Associate Professor in Geochemistry in the School of Earth Sciences. Her research covers chemical oceanography – the changes in oceans and sea water nutrients caused by melting ice in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, as a result of climate change. Dr Hendry is a director of Antarctic Science Limited, a charity promoting Antarctic science nationally and internationally, and sits on the UK National Committee of Antarctic Research. She was awarded the European Association of Geochemistry’s Hautermans Award for early career geochemistry and is a member of the National Oceanography Centre Association steering board. She also sits on the UK NERC’s Marine Facilities Advisory Board (MFAB) and on its Cruise Programme Review Group (CPRG). Education 2004 - MSci MA Natural Sciences, Queens' College, University of Cambridge, 2008 - DPhil Biogeochemistry, Hertford College, Oxford University Accomplishments 2002 - 2004 - Harkness Prize, Venn Prize, and Wiltshire Prize, University of Cambridge, 2012 - Antarctic Service Medal, 2016 - European Association of Geochemistry (EAG) Houtermans Award
Title
Cited By
Year
Ice sheets as a missing source of silica to the polar oceans
95
2017
Deep ocean nutrients during the Last Glacial Maximum deduced from sponge silicon isotopic compositions
87
2010
The relationship between silicon isotope fractionation in sponges and silicic acid concentration: Modern and core-top studies of biogenic opal
83
2012
Variability and change in the west Antarctic Peninsula marine system: research priorities and opportunities
70
2019
Opening the gateways for diatoms primes Earth for Antarctic glaciation
67
2013
Barium isotopes reveal role of ocean circulation on barium cycling in the Atlantic
66
2017
Biosilicification drives a decline of dissolved Si in the oceans through geologic time
63
2017
Clumped isotope composition of cold-water corals: A role for vital effects?
62
2016
Diatom silicon isotopes as a proxy for silicic acid utilisation: a Southern Ocean core top calibration
62
2012
Controls on stable isotope and trace metal uptake in Neogloboquadrina pachyderma (sinistral) from an Antarctic sea-ice environment
58
2009
Using silicon isotopes to understand the role of the Southern Ocean in modern and ancient biogeochemistry and climate
57
2014
Delivering sustained, coordinated, and integrated observations of the Southern Ocean for global impact
51
2019
A review of the stable isotope bio-geochemistry of the global silicon cycle and its associated trace elements
50
2018
Patterns of shell repair in articulate brachiopods indicate size constitutes a refuge from predation
49
2009
Silicon isotopes in Antarctic sponges: an interlaboratory comparison
47
2011
Cadmium and phosphate in coastal Antarctic seawater: implications for Southern Ocean nutrient cycling
43
2008
Primary production export flux in Marguerite Bay (Antarctic Peninsula): Linking upper water-column production to sediment trap flux
42
2013
Abrupt changes in high-latitude nutrient supply to the Atlantic during the last glacial cycle
40
2012
A silicon depleted North Atlantic since the Palaeogene: Evidence from sponge and radiolarian silicon isotopes
36
2016
Opal (Zn/Si) ratios as a nearshore geochemical proxy in coastal Antarctica
36
2008