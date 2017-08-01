Dr Kate Hendry is Royal Society University Research Fellow and Associate Professor in Geochemistry in the School of Earth Sciences. Her research covers chemical oceanography – the changes in oceans and sea water nutrients caused by melting ice in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, as a result of climate change. Dr Hendry is a director of Antarctic Science Limited, a charity promoting Antarctic science nationally and internationally, and sits on the UK National Committee of Antarctic Research. She was awarded the European Association of Geochemistry’s Hautermans Award for early career geochemistry and is a member of the National Oceanography Centre Association steering board. She also sits on the UK NERC’s Marine Facilities Advisory Board (MFAB) and on its Cruise Programme Review Group (CPRG). Education 2004 - MSci MA Natural Sciences, Queens' College, University of Cambridge, 2008 - DPhil Biogeochemistry, Hertford College, Oxford University Accomplishments 2002 - 2004 - Harkness Prize, Venn Prize, and Wiltshire Prize, University of Cambridge, 2012 - Antarctic Service Medal, 2016 - European Association of Geochemistry (EAG) Houtermans Award