Katerina Politi studied Biology at the University of Pavia in Italy. She then moved to New York, where she obtained her PhD in Genetics and Development working with Argiris Efstratiadis at Columbia University. Following graduate school, she joined Harold Varmus's lab at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and began her work on the molecular basis of lung cancer. She continues this work at Yale as an Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology and the Yale Cancer Center.
Targeted therapies have revolutionized cancer treatment and the field of oncology. The FDA has approved over 70 targeted therapies for various cancer types, including lung cancer. Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations are found in a significant proportion of lung adenocarcinomas, and the use of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) such as osimertinib, have improved patient outcomes.
03-Aug-2023 11:20:39 AM EDT