Dolan, co-editor of the American Journal of Political Science, is the author of “When Does Gender Matter? Women Candidates and Gender Stereotypes in American Elections.” She can talk about gender and elections, women candidates for office, the gender gap in voting, and how gender stereotypes might affect women candidates. Dolan also can speak about political participation, public opinion and electoral and legislative politics.
“In political science, we understand that the gender gap usually ebbs and flows based on men’s behavior, not women’s,” Dolan said. “Women are more static.”
“People like to say that women are going to determine the election – that sounds nice,” Dolan adds. “It’s true to the extent that women turn out to vote more often than men.”
One reason more men might have thrown their support behind Biden this time around was because there were fewer significant third-party candidates to siphon their votes, said Dolan.
