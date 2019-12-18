Kathleen M. Sutcliffe, PhD, is the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Business and Medicine at Johns Hopkins University. Her research explores how organizations and their members cope with uncertainty and unexpected surprises, and how organizations can be designed to be more reliable and resilient. She is currently investigating these issues in healthcare as well as in wild-land firefighting, oil and gas exploration, and other dynamic high-risk industries. Her 2019 book, Still Not Safe: Patient Safety and the Middle-Managing of American Medicine, looks at how the health care industry has responded to medical errors over the last 20 years.
