Kathleen Sutcliffe, PhD

Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Bloomberg Distinguished Professor

Expertise: Organizational ChangeResilienceRisk ManagementMedical MistakesUncertaintyOrganizationJohns HopkinsJohns Hopkins Carey Business School

Kathleen M. Sutcliffe, PhD, is the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Business and Medicine at Johns Hopkins University. Her research explores how organizations and their members cope with uncertainty and unexpected surprises, and how organizations can be designed to be more reliable and resilient. She is currently investigating these issues in healthcare as well as in wild-land firefighting, oil and gas exploration, and other dynamic high-risk industries. Her 2019 book, Still Not Safe: Patient Safety and the Middle-Managing of American Medicine, looks at how the health care industry has responded to medical errors over the last 20 years.

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Organizing and the process of sensemaking

7347

2005

Managing the unexpected

4473

2001

VOLUME III

2963

1999

Managing the unexpected: Resilient performance in an age of uncertainty

2872

2011

Organizing for resilience

1358

2003

Comparing alternative conceptualizations of functional diversity in management teams: Process and performance effects

1312

2002

Distinguishing control from learning in total quality management: a contingency perspective

1155

1994

Communication failures: an insidious contributor to medical mishaps

1154

2004

Mindfulness and the quality of organizational attention

1029

2006

A socially embedded model of thriving at work

1024

2005

Management team learning orientation and business unit performance.

737

2003

Uncertainty in the transaction environment: an empirical test

580

1998

Das Unerwartete managen: wie Unternehmen aus Extremsituationen lernen

542

2017

Studying changes in organizational design and effectiveness: Retrospective event histories and periodic assessments

531

1990

What executives notice: Accurate perceptions in top management teams

521

1994

Organizational resilience: towards a theory and research agenda

459

2007

The Safety Organizing Scale: development and validation of a behavioral measure of safety culture in hospital nursing units

416

2007

Managing the unexpected: sustained performance in a complex world

415

2015

Hospitals as cultures of entrapment: a re-analysis of the Bristol Royal Infirmary

376

2003

Firm and industry as determinants of executive perceptions of the environment

376

1998

