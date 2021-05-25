Keith Osajima is a professor and director of the Race and Ethnic Studies Program at the University of Redlands. Now celebrating 15 years at the University of Redlands, he taught previously at the University of California, Davis, and Colgate University. Professor Osajima teaches core major courses in the Program such as “Introduction to Race and Ethnic Studies,” “Race Theory” and the “Senior Capstone Seminar.” He also teaches courses on whiteness and anti-racism, environmental justice, race in higher education, and Asians in the United States. Professor Osajima has written numerous articles on Asian Americans in higher education, which cover span issues related to the politics of race in education, internalized racism, and the model minority stereotype. He has also written and conducted workshops on diversity issues in higher education.