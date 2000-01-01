Dr. Kelly Coker is an associate professor in the Counseling Department at Palo Alto University and is a licensed professional counselor (#4490) in North Carolina. Kelly has conducted research and published findings in refereed journals related to substance abuse prevention and intervention, clinical training and supervision, the use of play in counseling and supervision, and the importance of program evaluation and assessment in counseling. She has also served on the editorial board of the Journal of Counseling and Development (JCD), the flagship journal for the American Counseling Association. Kelly has also co-edited a book on using family systems approach in applying the DSM-5 to assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning, and has presented at numerous regional and national conferences. Kelly works as a counselor with BetterHelp.com, and is currently contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resources with BetterHelp.com/advice. Kelly has an interest in identifying best practices for treatment of depression, anxiety, overcoming addiction, and resolution of trauma, specifically, in her review of resources.