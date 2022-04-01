Massey comes to the FSBDC at UWF from the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University (HSU), where he served as the Center Director. At the SBTDC, he was responsible for overall center operations, including client services and analysis, strategy development, goal setting, budgeting, staff management and community collaboration. Massey also served as an adjunct faculty member for the HSU School of Business, instructing on strategic management, business planning and analysis, financial analysis, accounting, marketing and human resources management.