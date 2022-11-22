Marine biologist Kelly Sutherland earned a PhD in biological oceanography from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. In 2020, Sutherland was awarded $1.1 million over three years from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. Sutherland, also a member of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, has studied jellyfish in the Pacific Ocean off the U.S. West Coast and Panama and in the Mediterranean Sea off France. The National Science Foundation also supports her work. Awarded the Alec and Kay Keith Professorship for her research on the motion of gelatinous zooplankton, Sutherland’s research looks at how gelatinous marine organisms – or “jellies” as she calls them - have evolved highly efficient means of locomotion. This insight may ultimately inform bioinspired transport systems. Her lab group also studies questions relating to zooplankton. Gelatinous zooplankton play an important role in structuring marine food webs and are increasing in number and frequency in some locations due to human impacts.
“It seems like a really simple question: What are they eating? But it turns out it’s not trivial when they’re eating things that are so small,” said Sutherland, who leads a lab specializing in jelly animals, including other mucus-mesh grazers such as salp
“If you hope to be funded you have to keep innovating and keep making progress,” she said. “A lot of what we’ve found is unexpected. It really supports the idea that you need to do these exploratory studies and understand how things work.”
"These animals may be able to survive in colder water than we previously thought possible, but what might really be contributing to their presence is that the food source off our coast is right for them."
"When winds change, they end up getting washed up on shore because of the sails on their back," Kelly Sutherland, an assistant professor of biology at the University of Oregon, told Newsweek in a voicemail. Because they don't have any other means of prope
“The story with a lot of the things I work with is fact is always stranger than fiction,” said Dr. Sutherland. “You couldn’t make this stuff up.”
Two different swimming styles of a marine animal related to jellyfish let the animal prioritize speed or energy efficiency, depending on its current needs, a team of University of Oregon researchers found. The UO team, led by marine biologist Kelly Sutherland and postdoctoral researcher Kevin Du Clos, report their findings in a paper published Nov. 28 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
