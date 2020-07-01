University of Redlands social psychologist Kendrick Brown, who also leads the institution's College of Arts & Sciences as dean, researches racial attitudes, the effect of skin tone bias (treating others differently because of their skin color), and other issues including allies, ethnicity and culture, and discrimination. He recently co-authored, "Are allies who we think they are?: A comparative analysis" in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology and presented “Through the looking glass: Leadership lessons on negotiating race and identity in the 21st-century academy" at the 74th Annual Meeting of the American Conference of Academic Deans, in Washington, DC. Brown holds a Ph.D. and master's degree in psychology from the University of Michigan.