Human behavior is the cause of many environmental, conservation, and societal issues but is also the means to solve them more readily. My lab focuses on human behavior, decision-making, and behavior change in the context of conservation and natural resources management. We use psychology and other social and behavioral science frameworks in combination with survey methods, experiments, and statistical modeling to understand the nature of and reasons for behavior. To inform practice and policy, we study (a) norms, values, and institutions, (b) cognitive, social, and policy processes, and (c) individual and group dynamics.